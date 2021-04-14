These are the keyboard shortcuts to improve your WhatsApp experience

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp is a tool whose use is widely spread around the world, to the point of being the most popular messaging platform. To do this, they have managed to plant themselves not only on mobile devices, but also on computers through their browser and desktop versions. Now, to improve the experience, they have published a list of keyboard shortcuts for WhatsApp.

These key combinations will allow you to move more quickly and fluently in the tool. In this way, you can speed up its use if you use it too often.

WhatsApp keyboard shortcuts that will improve your experience

Most of the applications that we use on the computer from Windows or Mac, have shortcuts. These are very important for the user experience, because they help to execute actions in a much faster way. Thus, instead of making several clicks or opening a menu to occupy an option, we can make it happen quickly with a combination of keys.

In the case of WhatsApp, the company has published its keyboard shortcuts for its web and desktop versions on Windows and Mac. In this way, no matter what mode you use, you can enhance your experience on the platform with WhatsApp keyboard shortcuts .

Within the possibilities that open the keyboard shortcuts of WhatsApp we will have:

Mark messages as unread.

Archive chat.

Set and pick up a message.

Search within a chat.

Open new chat.

Open settings menu.

Mute chat.

Delete chat.

Create new group.

Open profile.

Return a space as you type.

All these actions can be carried out through keyboard shortcuts. However, it is necessary to take into account that the shortcuts are different depending on the operating system you use.

In that sense, below we leave you the images so that you know the WhatsApp keyboard shortcuts for your operating system and version.

Mac Web version

Mac Desktop version

Windows Web version

Windows Desktop version

