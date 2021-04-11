These are the LG cell phones that will be updated to Android 13

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

If you have a smartphone of LG , then you should read the following. The company announced, at the beginning of April, that it will stop producing cell phones and, as a consequence, new equipment will no longer be seen in all the countries where the brand has a presence.

This does not determine that the other technological devices of LG disappear. On the contrary, they will continue to manufacture white goods, among others. Although this announcement took some people who have a terminal from the company cold, it has spoken about what will happen with its terminals already launched.

Through a statement LG has announced that some cell phones are guaranteed to be updated in up to three operating systems, more specifically LG’s premium phones launched in 2019 and later are considered, while certain 2020 models, such as LG Stylo and K series, will receive two operating system updates.

Therefore, the source was also encouraged to share a small list of smartphones that will be updated to Android 11, Android 12 and even Android 13. In case your device is not in the list, that means that it will only remain until the system current operating.

Among the cell phones that will be updated to Android 13 from LG are the LG K62. (Photo: LG)

LIST OF LG CELL PHONES THAT WILL BE UPDATED TO ANDROID 12 AND 13

LG G8X

LG G8s

LG Velvet

LG K61

LG K51s

LG K41s

LG G8X

LG G8s

LG K62

LG K52

LG K42 (Android OS version 12)

LG Velvet (Android OS version 13).

It should be noted that LG will continue to manufacture phones during the second quarter to comply with contractual obligations with operators and partners. This means that customers can still purchase LG mobile phones currently in stock and service support and security software updates will continue to be provided for a period of time for certain devices.