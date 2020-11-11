These are the mobiles that will stop working with WhatsApp from 2021

Every year we have to go through this trance of checking how some devices that have run WhatsApp without problems in recent years, no longer even have a chance to start it. With the consequences that this has since if we want to continue to have a terminal that keeps us in communication with the rest of the world, it must necessarily have a functional version of the Facebook messaging app.

And how could it be otherwise, as of January 11, 2021 new restrictions will take effect for some models Although, in this case, we must speak rather of unsupported operating systems, which are the ones that provide technical coverage so that the messaging app stops working as it should.

Am I going to run out of WhatsApp?

As we say, few things can decide so much that we change our mobile phone as the fact that we cannot use WhatsApp, so you should check that the requirements that will come into force at the beginning of next year contemplate that your smartphone will be compatible without problems. Y In the event that you have an iPhone, only those mobiles with iOS 9 or later will be able to continue chatting like nothing.

IPhones with iOS 8 will no longer be able to run WhatsApp. Manzana

Now, keep in mind that There are many devices that were released before 2015 (iOS 9 release year) that need to be updated to maintain compatibility. It is just what happened with the iPhone 4S, 5, 5S and 6, which arrived in stores with lower iOS versions. In case you continue working with them, remember to update your devices to have, at least, that version 9 or later (the normal thing is that it is updated directly to 9.3.6, which was the last certified by Apple).

If your mobile is Android, then the cut is going to be in version 4.0.3 which, it must be said, is very, very old. So much so that we are talking about an operating system that is more than eight years old, so those who keep a smartphone from those dates, or a previous one compatible with an update to this version, will be able to continue using WhatsApp. A famous phone that will not have WhatsApp support from January 2021 will be the Samsung Galaxy S2, which will no longer be able to connect to the servers of the messaging app.

By last, also devices with KaiOS with versions lower than 2.5.1 will not be able to use WhatsApp starting next year. If you have any questions, you can check the updated information as it is officially published by the messaging app on its support page.