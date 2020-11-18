Tech NewsWindows

These are the new icons with a Fluent Design touch that Microsoft will launch for the new Chromium-based Edge

By Brian Adam
These are the new icons with a Fluent Design touch that Microsoft will launch for the new Chromium-based Edge
These Are The New Icons With A Fluent Design Touch

These are the new icons with a Fluent Design touch that Microsoft will launch for the new Chromium-based Edge

The arrival of Windows 10X seems to remove the foundations when it comes to design, even in Windows 10. If we saw the new icons in which they were working for the first time in March, now they have come to light new shapes for Microsoft icons and shortcuts.

And if at that time the icons and their new design reached Windows 10 UWP applications, now the Fluent Design touch starts to unfold in Win32 applications, as is the case with the new Chromium-based Edge.

From angles to curves

Rounded Design

In order to make it easier to use and better integrate with the operating system and its overall aesthetic, Microsoft changes the shapes of its icons. Of a flat and monochrome design, plan a jump to rounded shapes and with greater depth so that the distinction is facilitated regardless of the theme used.

It goes from some angular shapes to rounded corners, something that can be seen in the new “Tab” icon in Edge that now features rounded edges. And it is only the first step, since this redesign should reach other sections such as favorites, navigation bar, menu, configuration page …

It is the first step, then this deployment is divided into two phases, the second being dedicated to updating Microsoft Edge icons but for advanced functions within the browser.

For now the new design is in the testing phase and we do not know when Microsoft will dare to launch the new aesthetic for the interface with rounded corners.

Via | Windows Latest

