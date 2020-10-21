Tesla is preparing to give a little paint to some of its ranges already on sale in Spain, with an update that affects the accessories with which certain models arrive but, above all, a plus of autonomy and power that users who are thinking of taking the step will surely like buying one of these EVs.

What changes in the new models?

First, These changes affect the Model 3 Great autonomy and Performance, they are going to receive the heat pump HVAC system as well as some new tires 18/19 ” sports cars (20 ” Uberturbine in the case of the Perfomance), optimization of the powertrain and a deep update of the software. In addition, the trunk can be opened with the touch of a simple button (or from the touch screen), we will have a redesigned central console, Inductive charging mats for mobiles, two USB-C ports plus another USB-A with storage function (for Sentry Mode and Dash Cam).

Model 3 Long Range with AWD (Dual Engine) , 580 km. autonomy (previously 560), 4.4 seconds from 0 to 100 and 233 km / h. of top speed will be sold at a price of 58,700 euros

For his part, Model 3 Performance with AWD, 567 km. autonomy (previously 530), 3.3 seconds from 0 to 100 and 261 km / h. maximum speed, it stays at 63,500 euros

For its part, the base model of the Tesla Model 3, the Standard Autonomy Plus, will delay its updates until February 2021, compared to the initial estimate at the beginning of the year. To compensate for this delay, the brand offers an inventory of models already available for immediate delivery, which can be purchased with a reduction of 2,000 euros on their tariff price (on compilations of orders that expire in February).

Tesla Model S. Tesla

By last, The Model S and X Gran autonomy plus and Perfomance also increase their autonomy compared to previous models, thanks to “some changes in its hardware and the architecture system”, which mainly affect three main elements: a significant reduction in weight, greater efficiency in the transmission unit and the maximization of regenerative braking of cars.