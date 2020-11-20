These are the Samsung smartphones that will update to One UI 3.0

Samsung It has launched not only the M line in our country, but also its most recent folding device, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, but it is also already giving indications of its next update of its customization layer: One UI. Do you have a terminal from the South Korean company? Find out if you have a new version of your software.

The One UI 3.0 interface of Samsung It has a new dynamic lock screen which has more categories and you can select more than one. You can also view your conversations and media more conveniently in their own sections when you swipe down from the top of the screen.

You can also connect to Samsung DeX wirelessly and benefit from your camera, as improved stabilization is added when taking pictures of the moon at high zoom levels.

What are the cell phones of Samsung Which will be updated to One UI 3.0? The leak comes from the hands of @TheGalox_, a fairly reliable source where you can see which are the terminals that will perform the long-awaited update:

These are the Samsung phones that will be updated to One UI 3.0. (Photo: Samsung)

