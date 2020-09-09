EntertainmentTech News

These are the series and movies that you can watch for free on Netflix right now

By Brian Adam



Although Netflix is ​​a payment platform and is slowly approaching 200 million users worldwide, those of Reed Hastings try to add new followers day by day, not only tempting us with more and better content, but also offering a small catalog of series and movies that can be enjoyed without going through the box. Is about a promotion that they have just launched and that is accessible through the Netflix website, where we can hit play without fear of being asked to enter a username and password, or a credit card number.

It is not that it is a very extensive catalog, but it does It serves as a sample button of everything that we can enjoy later if we decide to formalize a paid subscription. In addition, most of the free content is original from the platform itself, produced by Netflix, with the exception of others that, although they belong to external production companies, have permissions to offer them within this small free catalog.

Limited Time

Although we have been talking about the possibility of watching free content on Netflix for a few months now, noor it has been until now that the catalog has been renewed with old hits like “Stranger Things”, one of his most successful and iconic series and that has managed to cross all barriers to become a pop icon of our time. Also, we will have some productions that were quite relevant at the time, such as the Spanish “Elite”, “A ciegas” or “Los dos Papas”.

Free content from Netflix Spain.

In the case of series, we will have access to the first chapter of the first season, and in the movies, the full footage. Of course, as they remind us from Netflix, these free content will not always be available and are temporarily available to all users who enter their official page, where they are posted right now and are the ones that you can see right in the screen that you have above.

It is important to say that The devices where we can see this content for free are limited and it will not be possible to reproduce them within the apps for mobile phones and tablets with iOS or Android, or on Smart TVs or HDMI dongles like Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, etc. Only through web browsers on our computers, on mac OS X or Windows 10, which we can later send (through Chrome, for example) to devices such as Chromecast, etc.

