MobileAndroidLatest newsTech NewsXiaomi

These are the smartphones that are already receiving Android 11

By Abraham
0
20
1602176709 Android 11.jpg
1602176709 Android 11.jpg

Must Read

Huawei

Huawei FreeLace Pro: Noise-canceling headphones and 24-hour battery life

Abraham - 0
Huawei has presented the Huawei FreeLace Pro headphones with a cable that connects both ends and is comfortable to hang around the neck. The...
Read more
Android

These are the smartphones that are already receiving Android 11

Abraham - 0
Google yesterday published the stable version of Android 11 for all Pixel smartphones from Pixel 2. Android 11 brings a lot of news focused...
Read more
Latest news

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro can be seen in all its splendor ahead of time

Abraham - 0
The Xiaomi Mi 10T / 10T Pro appear on Amazon Spain without prior notice. Know more. Xiaomi seems to be working on the new...
Read more
Tech News

AMD Ryzen 5000: Zen 3 architecture seeks to conquer the most gamers in the new AMD processors

Brian Adam - 0
The Ryzen 5000 are now official. After introducing the Ryzen Mobile 4000 earlier this year and launching the Ryzen 4000 for desktops (OEMs only),...
Read more
Abraham

Google yesterday published the stable version of Android 11 for all Pixel smartphones from Pixel 2. Android 11 brings a lot of news focused on privacy, as well as improvements when it comes to managing notifications. In addition to Google, manufacturers such as OnePlus, Oppo, Realme and Xiaomi have also released the update to Android 11. However, unlike Google, these manufacturers only offer a public beta and only for some devices. Xiaomi has released its global beta based on Android 11 to the Xiaomi Mi 10, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Poco F2 Pro. Users of these smartphones will get the stable beta ROM with MIUI 12 based on Android 11. OPPO is also launching a new beta Color OS based on Android 11 for Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Reno3 4G and Oppo Reno3 Pro 4G. OnePlus has also announced the beta version of Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11 for the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. Lastly, Realme X50 Pro users will also get a preview of the Android 11 update. For reference, Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme are offering the update to a limited number of users, while all OnePlus 8 series users can download and test the Android 11 based OxygenOS 11 beta ROM.

Related Articles

Huawei

Huawei FreeLace Pro: Noise-canceling headphones and 24-hour battery life

Abraham - 0
Huawei has presented the Huawei FreeLace Pro headphones with a cable that connects both ends and is comfortable to hang around the neck. The...
Read more
Latest news

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro can be seen in all its splendor ahead of time

Abraham - 0
The Xiaomi Mi 10T / 10T Pro appear on Amazon Spain without prior notice. Know more. Xiaomi seems to be working on the new...
Read more
Tech News

AMD Ryzen 5000: Zen 3 architecture seeks to conquer the most gamers in the new AMD processors

Brian Adam - 0
The Ryzen 5000 are now official. After introducing the Ryzen Mobile 4000 earlier this year and launching the Ryzen 4000 for desktops (OEMs only),...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©