These are the smartphones that are already receiving Android 11

Google yesterday published the stable version of Android 11 for all Pixel smartphones from Pixel 2. Android 11 brings a lot of news focused on privacy, as well as improvements when it comes to managing notifications. In addition to Google, manufacturers such as OnePlus, Oppo, Realme and Xiaomi have also released the update to Android 11. However, unlike Google, these manufacturers only offer a public beta and only for some devices. Xiaomi has released its global beta based on Android 11 to the Xiaomi Mi 10, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Poco F2 Pro. Users of these smartphones will get the stable beta ROM with MIUI 12 based on Android 11. OPPO is also launching a new beta Color OS based on Android 11 for Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Reno3 4G and Oppo Reno3 Pro 4G. OnePlus has also announced the beta version of Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11 for the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. Lastly, Realme X50 Pro users will also get a preview of the Android 11 update. For reference, Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme are offering the update to a limited number of users, while all OnePlus 8 series users can download and test the Android 11 based OxygenOS 11 beta ROM.