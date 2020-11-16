These are the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra, according to the largest leak to date

A few days ago the design of the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra, the new high-end mobiles prepared by the Korean company, was filtered. They have recently been completely leaked the specifications and technical characteristics of the entire Galaxy S21 family, confirming in passing that the previously filtered design is true.

Back to plastic, goodbye to Quad HD + and new camera systems in the Ultra model. The new generation Galaxy S21 comes with a few unexpected news according to this leak, so let’s review them thoroughly.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Leaked Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S21 family, just like last year, It would be composed of three members (with permission from the FE version): standard model, ‘Plus’ model and ‘Ultra’ model. The S21s are expected to come out ahead of schedule, very early in the year, prompting an early leak.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 would be a minor evolution, with the main novelty being the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 in its US version and the new Exynos 2100 in the European version. The panel will be, according to the filtration, 6.2 inches with Full HD + resolution with a non-adaptive refresh rate. Lower resolution than last year, without the possibility of using Quad HD + in 60 Hz. The battery remains at 4,000mAh, and the camera configuration is 12 MP + 12 MP (ultra wide angle) + 64 MP (telephoto).

The Galaxy S21 + will have the same camera configuration as the S20, this year it loses the ToF along the way

Regarding the Samsung Galaxy S21 +, it is exactly the same as the standard model, except that the panel is 6.7 inches. It also won’t have an adaptive refresh rate or Quad HD + resolution. The positive point is that the battery goes up to 4,800mAh, according to the leak, higher capacity compared to 4,500mAh last year. The source points out that The material that the S21 and S21 + will use is not yet confirmed, as plastic could be used due to the good acceptance of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the most capable member of the family, would bet on a 6.8-inch Quad HD + panel with adaptive frequency (from 1Hz to 120Hz). It would hit 1,600 nits and it would have a better contrast ratio. The camera would also be better, at least on a numerical level, compared to its younger brothers.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra will repeat with a 108 megapixel main sensor and will have two telephoto lenses, one of them 10x optical

We found, as filtered, a main sensor of 108 megapixels, an ultra-wide 12 and two telephoto lenses, a 3X 10-megapixel optical and another, also optical, 10x. In this generation, according to the leaked information, laser focus will be helped to solve last year’s focus problems. The battery remains at 5,000mAh with a fast charge of 25W, the same power that it will share with its younger brothers.

Samsung has not yet confirmed this information, but the leaks point in a clear direction. It therefore remains to wait for these to continue maturing leaks, before the imminent announcement of the presentation of these models, which is expected in early 2021.

Via | Android Police