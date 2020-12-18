Tech News

These are the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, according to a leak

By Brian Adam
Via: WinFuture
Images of the Galaxy S21 Plus recently leaked online. Now, a new leak reveals the possible specifications that will bring Samsung’s Premium model, the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Among the features are some of the technologies that have sounded strongly so far. Among them, the inclusion of the Exynos 2100, a 6.8-inch screen with Dynamic AMOLED up to 120 Hz and a powerful 12 GB RAM.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a 40-megapixel front camera

Samsung’s flagship phone not only stands out for the 108 megapixels that its rear camera will have, but for a 40 MP front camera for selfies and video conferences. Actually, the Korean company will present us with a phone with an enviable photographic section.

The S21 Ultra incorporates a 5,000 mAh battery with 45 W normal and reverse wireless fast charging. It also comes with the Android 11 operating system with One UI 3.1., And will be presented in black and silver.

This phone is characterized by having DualSIM, eSIM and 5G technology capabilities. In addition, it has passed the IP68 test, making it resistant to water and dust.

The S21 Ultra comes with S-Pen support

According to rumor, the S21 Ultra will come with the software that the S-Pen supports, but it will be up to the user to buy it or not. This can be obtained “separately or together with a silicone sleeve and a Clear View sleeve.”

As has been said, the Galaxy S21 will come without accessories, that is, without a charger, headphones and without a case. And the price? This is still a big question. However, we should not wait long to meet him. After all the launch is in a few weeks.

As you can see, the Galaxy S21 Ultra promises to be one of the best phones of 2021. A smartphone equipped with the best Samsung technologies. Are you ready for this new experience?

