These are the Xperia that will receive Android 11 in the coming weeks

Android 11 was officially released in August but, as usual, the update has not yet reached all smartphones due to the time it takes for manufacturers to test and update each new version. Now Sony fans are in luck, as the company has announced that some Xperia devices will start to see what’s new in Android 11 in the coming weeks. The latest Android update is coming first to the Xperia 1 II in December, so it won’t take long to arrive. The new Xperia 5 II and 10 II will follow in late January. Finally, the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 will receive the new software from February. Along with the usual assortment of Android 11 functionality, Sony has confirmed that the Android 11 update will bring the Xperia 1 II slow motion video recordings in 4K HDR at 120 FPS. Sony hasn’t mentioned any other models, so it looks like these are all Xperia phones that will be getting the latest version of Android, at least for now.