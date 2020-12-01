MobileAndroidTech News

These are the Xperia that will receive Android 11 in the coming weeks

By Abraham
0
8
Analisis Sony Xperia 1 Ii Teknofilo 35.jpg
Analisis Sony Xperia 1 Ii Teknofilo 35.jpg

Must Read

Latest news

London imitates ‘big tech’ in crusade to reduce their influence

Brian Adam - 0
The broad powers and ability to act with the speed of the technologies of the new British Digital Markets Unit (DMU) raises the...
Read more
Tech News

YouTube achieves compatibility with 8K videos in its version for Google TV

Brian Adam - 0
Next year we are going to hear a lot about 8K. The Olympic Games and the arrival of new consoles has caused this technology...
Read more
Social Networks

The motor majors cushion the decrease in income to September

Brian Adam - 0
The automotive industry continues to suffer the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic although it is managing to cushion the impact. Indeed, the world's largest...
Read more
Tech News

New series and movies coming to HBO in December 2020

Brian Adam - 0
The month of December will not be one of the most premieres of HBO in our country, especially when we come to enjoy one...
Read more
Abraham

Android 11 was officially released in August but, as usual, the update has not yet reached all smartphones due to the time it takes for manufacturers to test and update each new version. Now Sony fans are in luck, as the company has announced that some Xperia devices will start to see what’s new in Android 11 in the coming weeks. The latest Android update is coming first to the Xperia 1 II in December, so it won’t take long to arrive. The new Xperia 5 II and 10 II will follow in late January. Finally, the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 will receive the new software from February. Along with the usual assortment of Android 11 functionality, Sony has confirmed that the Android 11 update will bring the Xperia 1 II slow motion video recordings in 4K HDR at 120 FPS. Sony hasn’t mentioned any other models, so it looks like these are all Xperia phones that will be getting the latest version of Android, at least for now.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Mobile

OnePlus could launch a third “9E” model alongside the OnePlus 9/9 Pro

Abraham - 0
Rumors indicate that OnePlus plans to launch the OnePlus 9 series in March 2021, a month earlier than usual. A few leaked renders last...
Read more
Mobile

Samsung plans to replace the Galaxy Note series with a foldable

Abraham - 0
Rumors are growing that Samsung will equip the next Galaxy S series with S Pen support. This will be the first time the S...
Read more
Mobile

Samsung certifies its possible Smart Tag object tracker tag

Abraham - 0
Samsung introduced the Smart Things Search feature during the launch of the "Galaxy Note 20" series. The company explained that its new application will...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©