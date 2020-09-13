These beautiful dolls can be eaten!

Moscow: Russia’s Delia Kabilova’s main job is to make cakes, pastries, etc., but she has also given a new dimension to her craft: she makes beautiful and sweet dolls that can be eaten, while using the same ingredients in their preparation. Which is used to make an ordinary cake.

All the dolls in these pictures look like they are made of plastic, but in reality they are made from ingredients that make cakes and pastries.

Dalia Kabilova, who lives in Moscow, has made dolls of various cartoon characters in which her “Disney series” became very popular.

In it, she made the characters of the girls in various famous Walt Disney cartoons from confectionery material, which look exactly like the original characters.

She also runs a page on Instagram called kabilova_cake which has more than one lakh followers.