These fin whales have a new strategy for feeding in polluted waters

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Large creatures such as whales feed on either fish or krill and plankton. Depending on their diet, therefore, these animals have evolved to have teeth or plates capable of filtering small organisms from seawater. For the first time, however, Eden’s whale showed a new power strategy bizarre and ingenious.

The Whale of Eden, in a nutshell, opens its mouth on the surface – scaring the fish around her – and “waiting” for the snacks to enter her mouth directly without making any further effort. This behavior was first seen in an episode of David Attenborough’s new BBC series, A Perfect Planet.

The team witnessed the behavior practiced by lone whales and even mothers and children, which they have benefited greatly from having a partner to swim with and scare more fish to pop them in their mouth. The birds also took advantage of the situation and obviously took advantage of the moment to stock up on fish in a very easy way.

Identifying such behavior was by no means easy. The team, in fact, appears to have carried out three weeks of shooting over 2 years in Thailand (where a very rare skeleton of this creature was found). “By the third week we had barely seen a whale. So when we finally filmed the whale feeding successfully, we celebrated in the only way possible: by having lunch“says Daniel Rasmussen, an associate producer on the shoot.

Meantime, below, you will see a resurgence of the fin whale feeding system.