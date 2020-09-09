These fish “shield” their own electrical impulses to sense external threats

It was discovered as small fish, which communicate via electrical signals, manage not to “listen” their own signal to focus on those of the external environment.

In nature, communication is important for many aspects such as, for example, reproduction, hunting or more simply to defend against predators and escape attacks and certain death. In particular, the fish belonging to the mormiridi family they launch many electrical signals that propagate inside the water. Thanks to electrodes we are able to identify these electric currents which can be of various types, depending on the species, and which vary from single short pulses to longer ones. Given the amount of information that these impulses send, it is important for these little fish to be always attentive to messages inbound to understand if there are prey or if a predator is approaching.

It is therefore important that the brain of the fish does not dwell on the message it has just sent because, otherwise, it would cover all the other messages. To understand this phenomenon we can make a comparison with something that is familiar to us: the dialogues of a film. If we are silent and attentive we listen and understand the dialogues, but if during the film we talk to those next to us, inevitably, we lose part of the dialogue. In nature, however, losing some of the information can mean becoming an easy meal for the first passing predator. And this is how a group of scientists tried to understand how it was possible for these animals to be able to make sure that their own signals do not create interference and do not overlap with incoming messages.

The result of their research can be found, in black and white, in the magazine Journal of Neuroscience. When the fish launch their electrical impulse, this is accompanied by a so-called accessory discharge which is nothing more than a “negative” of the electrical discharge just released. It thus inhibits the sensors from “listening” to the electrical discharge just emitted and thus does not lose all the incoming electrical signals.