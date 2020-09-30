These five paradoxes will not make you sleep at night

Describing a paradox is something difficult, almost unnatural, since it is usually about a “thought” outside the common human reasoning. From simple logical-mathematical reasoning, contradictions capable of putting your brain in jelly, to impossible questions that no one will ever be able to answer (or maybe not?), Paradoxes are a very interesting topic.

These “puzzles” have always challenged our mind, fascinate and set our synapses on fire. Here is a series of paradoxes that – most likely – will not make you sleep at night. Lucky someone tried to give a solution!

Achilles and the Tortoise

The paradox of Achilles and the tortoise is one of the numerous theoretical discussions on the movement advanced by the Greek philosopher Zeno of Elea in the fifth century BC, to defend the theses of his teacher Parmenides. It starts, as most of you will know, with the great hero Achilles who challenges a turtle in a race. To keep things “in order”, the great Greek hero agrees to give the turtle an advantage of 500 meters. When the race starts, Achilles starts running faster than the turtle, so that by the time he reaches the 500m finish, the turtle has only walked 50m farther than him.

The paradox starts here: when Achilles reached 550 meters, the tortoise obviously walked another 5 meters; after reaching 555 meters, the Greek hero realizes that he has not won, as the turtle has walked another 0.5m, then 0.25m, then 0.125m and so on. This process continues over and over over an infinite series of ever smaller distances, with the tortoise always moving forward while Achilles tries to retrieve it.

Sure, man could have outdone the animal very well: yet this is a perfect example of how any finite value can always be divided an infinite number of times, no matter how small its divisions may become.

The paradox of predestination

One of the most used paradoxes ever by science fiction writers, excellently described in the film that bears its name, Predestination. Also called the causal curve, it is a hypothetical paradox of a theoretical journey back in time.

It roughly follows this logic: although a time traveler is involved in an increasingly extreme and predictable chain of events, future history does not change due to the existence of a predestination. A concept that should be better explained.

A man creates a time machine and uses it to visit his favorite composer: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. However, after numerous fruitless searches, the man cannot find it.

Nobody at the time ever heard of him. For this reason, since there is no “Mozart”, he decides himself to become one in order to let the following generations listen to his majestic works.

So: who previously wrote the composer’s works? Although the answer is impossible to imagine, this “solution” is part of the Novikov’s principle of self-consistency. The principle essentially states that the past is immutable. Furthermore, according to this principle, the events of the past are influenced by those of the future, as a sort of loop.

Paradox of the liar

“This claim is false“, a simple sentence has the power to mess up the brain so much, but why? no one will ever be able to prove whether this statement is true or false. If it were true, then the sentence would not really be false. Whereas, if the claim were false, then the content would be reversed. Anyone who has studied logic is very familiar with the liar paradox and is described as one self-elegant proposition. The solution to the paradox never came, but over the centuries it has attracted several philosophers.

Such as Chrysippus of Soli, a Greek philosopher and mathematician who lived around 270 BC, who said: “there are phrases of which it must not be said that they tell the true and (not even) the false; nor should it be conjectured in another way, namely that the same (utterance) simultaneously expresses the true and the false, but rather that they are completely meaningless“. Aristotle also decided to tackle the riddle dissolve synapses. According to the philosopher, in fact, “whoever enunciates an insoluble sentence does not literally say anything and therefore the proposition (or rather, the pseudo-proposition) must simply be crossed out.“.

Paradox of dichotomy

The paradox of the dichotomy derives from ancient Greece and was formulated by the “father” of Achilles and the tortoise, Zeno. The Greek mathematician states the following: one cannot reach the end of a stage without first reaching half of it, but before reaching it you will have to reach half of the half and so on without ever being able to even start the race. Let’s explain better.

Let’s imagine that a runner has to travel a distance of 100 meters (within a stadium) at a constant speed and imagine this path as a segment that goes from point A to point B. To get to B our rider will have to reach the middle of the segment, at a point we call C. However, from C to B he will surely have to reach the middle of the segment to get to the end, point D. From this last point the same history, from D to B we have a central point, which we will call E.

This concept can go on practically indefinitely. The paradox wants to show that even by traveling a finite segment (AB) in a finite time, the space that the runner will occupy will be infinite, because each segment can be divided indefinitely.

What happens when an unstoppable force encounters an immovable object

We have all thought about such a thing at least once in our life, both because this unanswered question has always fascinated the human being, and because objectively a truly incredible confrontation would emerge. The “official” name is The Paradox of Omnipotence, and it is a very famous theological paradox (that is, something that attempts to identify an inconsistency on the divine attributes). In short, we try to “put in difficulty” what is said in the sacred texts with simple logical riddles.

This is why the question “what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object?“is not trivial at all. Essentially this is the gist: being God almighty and capable of doing everything, can he create something over which he has no power? Whether the answer is yes or no, it would prove that God is not omnipotent. The reason? If the answer is yes, once created the object would no longer have “power” over it, if the answer is noinstead, God cannot simply create him, they demonstrate his non-omnipotence.

Over the years the answers have not been lacking and to refute some theologians affirmed that God, as endowed with his own will and being able to do everything, can also decide to limit himself, as he decided to do with human free will. Although he is omnipotent, God limits himself to attribute responsibility and freedom to individuals.

In short, certainly a clash at the last synapse that demonstrates how much human reasoning can be so contradictory, but also always looking for a solution more suited to the context.