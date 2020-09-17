These giant frogs are endangered because of man but science is ready to help them

The giant frogs of Lake Titicaca, the world’s largest aquatic frogs, due to human pollution and fishing have seen their numbers dramatically reduced, but a group of scientists is thinking about their preservation.

The giant frog of the Titicaca (Tematobius culeus) is a large amphibian that lives its life perpetually underwater. As the name itself tells us, this species is extremely large so much so that it is probably the largest aquatic frog on our globe. In fact, it can reach dimensions in the order of 50 centimeters even if there are much smaller specimens that do not even touch ten centimeters in length. The characteristic of these gray-greenish skin creatures is that of having abundant skin tissue that forms real folds. These skin folds they have a very important function because they allow the animal to breathe.

The amphibian breathes through the skin (which is therefore extremely vascularized) and, therefore, having these folds allows it to increase the exchange surface and absorb more oxygen from the water. This evolutionary structure therefore allows the animal not to emerge on the surface to breathe, allowing it a perpetually aquatic life. These giant frogs, however, have recently seen decrease their number. The causes of this decrease are always the same that are also found in other parts of the world: pollution and, in our case, fishing. In 2016, in fact, about 10,000 specimens were found dead due to the pollution of their waters caused by agriculture. Worsening their situation is the belief, by the local population that, if ingested, they can bring health benefits.

Not only that: this species is also caught by mistake by the fishermen of the Titicaca. To face these difficulties and preserve them, the University of Peru, the Pontifical Catholic University of Ecuador, the Denver Zoo, the Museum of Natural Science and History of Bolivia and the NGO Natural Way have joined forces with the intent to study the habitat of these animals, perform genetic analyzes and understand the dangers to which these creatures are subjected to develop an effective conservation strategy. In short, an exemplary effort to help these giant frogs thrive in their natural habitat.