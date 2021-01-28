These hidden tricks to type faster on iPhone will surprise you

- Advertisement -

The Apple keyboard has always been one of the most airtight in the world since, until very recently, it hardly let us customize it, or that we could simply type faster by sliding our finger across the keys. Now, since the latest updates, it is possible to add emojis, erase text by shaking the iPhone or even turn the keyboard into a laptop mouse-type trackpad. If you want to know how, keep reading.

Hidden tricks to type faster on iPhone Manzana

Write with one hand

We start with one of those options that allows us to make the keyboard, such as using the iPhone with one hand, they can be of great help. What is this function for? Well, to facilitate writing with one hand on large phones, to use it you just have to follow these steps:

Keep pressed the emoji icon or the world icon on the on-screen keyboard.

on the on-screen keyboard. Swipe to select one of the keyboard layoutsFor example, choose the icon with an arrow pointing right to move the keyboard to the right side of the screen.

hidden ruckuses to write faster on iPhone Manzana

End with a period and quickly undo text

Another little-known but very useful function is to end a sentence quickly with a period and a space, for this you must press the space bar twice. In the same way, there is a method to undo the last thing you have written, just by shaking the terminal and clicking on undo.

Select and review text

One of the functions that frustrates users the most is inserting text or revising or replacing existing text, but with any of the following actions it will be much easier:

To place the insertion point where you want to insert text: Hold down the text to show the magnifying glass, drag to place the insertion point, and start typing.

Hold down the text to show the magnifying glass, drag to place the insertion point, and start typing. To select text to replace it: Place the insertion point as explained above, and then lift your finger. A menu will appear, you must press to select the word or all the text. Finally, you have to drag the selection points to select more or less text. And now you can write whatever you want to replace the selected text.

Place the insertion point as explained above, and then lift your finger. A menu will appear, you must press to select the word or all the text. Finally, you have to drag the selection points to select more or less text. And now you can write whatever you want to replace the selected text. To review text by selecting: Click the insertion point to display selection options, or double-click a word to select it; drag the selection points to select more or less text, then press to see all the options: Cut, Copy or Paste, B / I / U or Replace.

Convert your keyboard to a trackpad

One of the less known functions that most surprises the user once they start using it is being able to use the iPhone keyboard as if it were a trackpad, being able to move through the text intuitively and precisely. For this you will only have to:

Hold down the space bar until the keyboard turns light gray.

until the keyboard turns light gray. Move the insertion point by dragging your finger by the keyboard.