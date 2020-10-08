These Huawei smartphones can upgrade to HarmonyOS

Huawei introduced HarmonyOS 2.0 last month and revealed its plans to launch a beta version for smartphones in December.

The company also intends to launch its first smartphone with its own new operating system next year.

Previously, Huawei had said that smartphones running Android 10 based on EMUI 11 will be upgradable to HarmonyOS in the future.

Now, thanks to a chinese bloggerwe know which devices will be compatible with HarmonyOS once it is released.

Smartphones with the upcoming 5nm Kirin 9000 chip will apparently be the first to receive the update to Huawei’s new operating system. The company seems to have reserved this chip for the next smartphones Huawei Mate 40.

Afterwards, phones based on the Kirin 990 5G chip will be candidates for upgrade. This chipset is present in the series Huawei Mate 30, P40, Mate Xs, Nova 6 5G, Honor 30, and Honor V30 Pro.

The following will be the devices based on the Kirin 990 4G, Kirin 985, Kirin 980, and Kirin 820. Lastly, HarmonyOS will be available for chip phones Kirin 810 and Kirin 710.

The Kirin 970, which is part of the Mate 10 and P20 series, is not on the list.

Huawei does not intend to force the switch to its operating system, rather the choice to switch from Android to HarmonyOS will fall on each user.