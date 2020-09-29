In an emergency, a short response time can save lives. There are no faster drones than the Sonin Hybrid Recruit.

Electric drones are very versatile and do not pollute, but they have limitations in terms of speed and autonomy. The Phantom 4 Pro drone, for example, one of the most advanced on sale, has a flight range of 30 minutes and a maximum speed of 72 km / h. In very specific scenarios, hybrid drones can be a viable alternative.

Recruit is a hybrid drone designed for emergency work . Combining fuel and electricity, it reaches three hours of autonomy with a maximum speed of 225 km / h . The cruising speed is 96 km / h.

In these times of pollution and climate change records, gasoline drones are not manufactured for the mainstream market , but they are useful for emergency teams. Firefighters, the police and the army are the three recipients of the Recruit hybrid drone from the North American company Sonin Hybrid.

How does a hybrid drone work ?

There are different systems, but the one used by Sonin Hybrid uses a gasoline engine that powers a generator that continuously recharges the battery of the four electric motors of this quadcopter.

This is what allows the Recruit drone to have a range of 3 hours with a maximum speed of 225 km / h . But it is not his only virtue.

The Recruit is equipped with a camera that records at 4K and 30fps with a built-in gimbal stabilizer. So one of its main functions will be to arrive at the scene of the emergency before anyone else and send images for the experts to assess the situation.

It can be controlled manually by remote control, or used in autonomous mode , following a route by GPS.

It also has a 6,000 lumens flashlight, a siren that can be heard at 5 km, night vision, and the ability to follow a target both in motion and when stationary.

Although we do not yet know its price, this hybrid drone is already in production, according to New Atlas , so it will go on sale in the coming months. But as we have said, only for emergency and security equipment.