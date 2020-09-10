Tech News

These images give us an idea of ​​the invasion of the SARS-CoV-2 virus

By Brian Adam
0
0
These images give us an idea of ​​the invasion of the SARS-CoV-2 virus
These Images Give Us An Idea Of ​​the Invasion Of

Must Read

Tech News

These images give us an idea of ​​the invasion of the SARS-CoV-2 virus

Brian Adam - 0
These new images show us one close-up view of the SARS-CoV-2 virus as it invades the cells lining the human airways. The images...
Read more
Tech News

Microsoft updates Edge and you can now activate the classic interface in the downloads menu by following these steps

Brian Adam - 0
Microsoft updates Edge and you can now activate the classic interface in the downloads menu by following these steps
Read more
Game Reviews

Tell Me Why Review Episode 3 Legacy: A Worthy Conclusion

Brian Adam - 0
The short interactive adventure of Dontnod Entertainment ends with the third chapter: here are our definitive impressions. When they were little, the Ronan twins wrote...
Read more
Latest news

Electromigration: what is it and why is this phenomenon the biggest threat facing all our electronic devices

Brian Adam - 0
All electronic devices that we use on a daily basis can be affected by it. Our laptops and desktops, our smartphones, our tablets and...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

These images give us an idea of ​​the invasion of the SARS-CoV-2 virus

These new images show us one close-up view of the SARS-CoV-2 virus as it invades the cells lining the human airways. The images only give us an idea of ​​the staggering number of viral particles that are produced during an infection.

It was to capture the images Camille Ehre, of the Marsico Lung Institute of the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, who achieved this with a scanning electron microscope, a device that uses a focused electron beam to produce images. The images (which you can best see at the bottom of the article) were published on 2 September in the New England Journal of Medicine.

They were not taken from a human subject. The researchers simply infected airway cells in lab dishes with the coronavirus, and then examined the cells after four days. Those kinds of spaghetti depicted in the image are cilia, or hair-like structures, found on the surface of these cells.

With a high level of magnification it is possible to distinguish the pointed structures on the surface of the viral particles. Those crown-shaped spikes give the name to the “coronavirus” family. The virus uses those “spikes” to invade human cells.

Always remaining on the subject: the real-time work of the cells found in the lungs has recently been observed.

Related Articles

Tech News

Microsoft updates Edge and you can now activate the classic interface in the downloads menu by following these steps

Brian Adam - 0
Microsoft updates Edge and you can now activate the classic interface in the downloads menu by following these steps
Read more
Game Reviews

Tell Me Why Review Episode 3 Legacy: A Worthy Conclusion

Brian Adam - 0
The short interactive adventure of Dontnod Entertainment ends with the third chapter: here are our definitive impressions. When they were little, the Ronan twins wrote...
Read more
Latest news

Electromigration: what is it and why is this phenomenon the biggest threat facing all our electronic devices

Brian Adam - 0
All electronic devices that we use on a daily basis can be affected by it. Our laptops and desktops, our smartphones, our tablets and...
Read more
Latest news

Microsoft launches an antivirus for your Android mobile: you can download it here

Brian Adam - 0
With the arrival of the pandemic it seems that hackers have gotten a kind of fever for which they have decided to increase indiscriminate...
Read more
Tech News

Italia Cashless: new details on shops, limits and access to the 300 Euro bonus

Brian Adam - 0
We continue to talk about the Italy Cashless plan being studied by the Government, which should start next December 1st. Today the ItaliaOggi...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

FaceMask and ClearMask, the masks that Apple has developed, to sell them?

Brian Adam - 0
Although the pandemic is hitting many businesses across the world, it is true that in these times of crisis, new opportunities open up...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©