These images give us an idea of ​​the invasion of the SARS-CoV-2 virus

These new images show us one close-up view of the SARS-CoV-2 virus as it invades the cells lining the human airways. The images only give us an idea of ​​the staggering number of viral particles that are produced during an infection.

It was to capture the images Camille Ehre, of the Marsico Lung Institute of the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, who achieved this with a scanning electron microscope, a device that uses a focused electron beam to produce images. The images (which you can best see at the bottom of the article) were published on 2 September in the New England Journal of Medicine.

They were not taken from a human subject. The researchers simply infected airway cells in lab dishes with the coronavirus, and then examined the cells after four days. Those kinds of spaghetti depicted in the image are cilia, or hair-like structures, found on the surface of these cells.

With a high level of magnification it is possible to distinguish the pointed structures on the surface of the viral particles. Those crown-shaped spikes give the name to the “coronavirus” family. The virus uses those “spikes” to invade human cells.

