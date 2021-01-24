These images show us what Earth’s future supercontinents look like

- Advertisement -

The past tends to repeat itself and, as it happened millions of years ago when our Earth was reunited in a single continent called Pangea, it seems that another supercontinent will perhaps unite all lands of our planet in the future.

Obviously it is very difficult to understand what the final result can be. In the opinion of many experts, all continents except Antarctica could unite around the North Pole in about 200 million years from now, forming the new supercontinent called “Amasia“. There is also a good alternative: all continents could come together around the equator in about 250 million years, a supercontinent called”Aurica“.

It is not just an aesthetic fact because, depending on the area in which the continents meet, the climate will also change. So, for the first time, scientists at Columbia University’s Earth Institute attempted to model the climate of a potential supercontinent in the future. The new study was presented online at the American Geophysical Union rally on December 8, 2020.

To better understand this concept we invite you to view the image located at the bottom of the news. In the figure above you can see Aurica, while below Amasia. Future land configurations are shown in gray.

In the Amasia version the entire planet will enter an ice age. In turn, the poles would be noticeably colder and ice-covered all year round. Additionally, rising ice caps would act as a “mirror” and reflect sunlight out of the atmosphere, further dropping temperatures.

The Aurica scenario, on the other hand, sees a different future. Continents gathered closer to the equator would absorb much more sunlight, leading to higher temperatures. The result would be a continental mass that resembles the climate present in the beaches of South America with the hinterland even drier.

In the two models, liquid water would have existed on about 60% of the Earth in the Amasia scenario, compared to 99.8% in the Aurica scenario.