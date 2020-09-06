These microbes that live deep beneath the earth’s surface are very curious

On our planet we can find life just everywhere … even in the depths of the Earth. We’re not talking about the infamous “mole men” a US president wanted to meet, but mere microbes. However, there seems to be something “strange”.

A new analysis of two major groups of subsurface microbes has revealed that their evolutionary path has been more curious than we expected. In the first 2 billion years of our planet’s existence, there was no oxygen in the atmosphere. Once the situation has changed, not all life forms have adapted, e several microbes have withdrawn to less oxygenated parts of the Earth.

We are talking about the Patescibacteria and DPANN, two groups of underground microbes that appear to have very simple genomes. This has led many to suspect that without the ability to breathe oxygen, these microbes may have to rely on complex interactions with other organisms to supplement their simple lifestyles.

New research indicates that instead of having a symbiotic dependence on other important groups of organisms, most Patescibacteria and DPANN live as independent cells. “They could be the remnants of ancient life forms that had been hiding and thriving underground on Earth for billions of years. Their divergent coding potential, small genomes and small cell sizes may be the result of an ancestral and primitive energy metabolism that relies solely on fermentation“, the authors write. The fermentation is one of the metabolic options that living organisms have for breaking down glucose without the help of oxygen, a technique often seen especially in microbes that don’t breathe our air.

The use of fermentation, however, is less efficient than breathing and produces only 2 ATP per glucose compared to 38 ATP per glucose with breathing. “Our findings indicate that Patescibacteria and DPANN are ancient life forms that may never have learned to breathe“says Ramunas Stepanauskas, who studies microbial biology and evolution at the Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences.

“These two main branches of the evolutionary tree of life make up a large portion of the total microbial diversity on the planet – and yet they lack some capabilities that are normally expected in any form of life.“, finally says the expert.