These new Google functions will be very useful if you travel

By Brian Adam
We continue to have Covid-19 very present in our lives, but there are already those who think about the future trips that they will...
Apple's M1 chip the fastest according to a review

A detailed analysis from AnandTech says that Apple's M1 chip can credibly claim that it is the fastest laptop CPU in the world.
Biktrix Juggernaut HD Duo, the electric bike with enormous autonomy

Electric bicycles have become a perfect complement to exercise, whenever They allow us to refine our efforts based on our ability and desire...
Some Tesla Model 3 will arrive in 2021 with a plus of autonomy

Although we have always heard stories about workshops that could do magic and print more autonomy to a car thanks to some accessories, the...
We continue to have Covid-19 very present in our lives, but there are already those who think about the future trips that they will take when the situation improves. For them we are going to show you some news from Google that can help you make decisions on your trips or recall those trips on vacations in which you enjoyed so much.

Through the Google Maps app, the brand is adding a new function “Trips” in which it will collect all your trips. In this way, a timeline will appear, in which Google will show you a summary of your past vacations along with all the information about your trip. You will also see the total distance traveled, as well as the forms of transport used.

Remember and share your past trips

New Google Travel Features Google

This is ideal for example if you want to show a friend who asks you for a recommendation a complete summary of your trip, in this way you will save yourself from collecting all that information again. Or also if you are nostalgic in this season of coronavirus, you can use these new functions of Google Maps or Google Photos to take a walk through your memories.

Google Photos will be next

A good idea that Google wants to carry over to its most popular apps, like Google Photos. Currently, from the app you can already see photos grouped by location with the interactive map view. In the coming weeks, see the location of the images collected there, so that you can easily see the roads you took on a given day along with your photos, whether you captured that epic photo while walking through Madrid, or while driving through the picturesque highway of the Majorcan coast. You can choose to show or hide your timeline from the map view settings in Photos at any time.

New Google Travel Features Google

With this implementation, Google continues to improve and adding new features to two of its main apps, aligning with the renewal strategy that it has already applied, for example, in changing the icons of its 5 most famous apps.

