These robotic laces by Nike look like from the future

In 2019 Nike fulfilled the promise of the Marty McFly Mags by presenting the first sneakers basketball Adapt BB that self-tighten, and now he’s bumping up the technology into one of his most recognizable shoes ever. As part of a launch of the 25th anniversary, at Air Jordan XI model They have released a version called “Adapt” that is equipped with self-tie laces.

Cords that tie themselves, how do they work?

We are in the era of smart objects, and the clothing it was not going to be less. The Nike brand has been bringing different models to the market of sneakers with automated lacing technology. In 2016 they launched the HyperAdapt 1.0, a smart Nike shoe that used a pressure system in the heel area that when pressed with the foot a series of elastic cables that are attached to the laces are tied autonomously, operating with pressure parameters to adjust properly.

The pressure itself can be regulated by buttons on the tongue of the shoe, which has with LED lights to indicate that the shoes are tied and also to indicate that the battery is low and must be recharged. But since we are in a time when technology advances every week, Nike revised the design several times, launching another model that incorporates a mobile app with which to manage them. Through the application you adjust or untie them. It also implemented support for devices like Apple Watch or Siri, Apple’s assistant.

Nike Air Jordan XI Adapt Nike

Air Jordan XI Adapt, the new model

25 years ago, right in the middle of the 90s, Nike launched the Air Jordan XI, now to celebrate that quarter century, it has released a model with the latest technology mentioned above. A model that will come out with Nike technology of robotic laces that tie themselves, and with mobile app / Apple Watch support.

The price of these Nike Air Jordan X11 Adapt, will go on sale on December 30, and its price could be 500 dollars, about 424 euros to change.