These scientists are burying human corpses in the middle of the forest to see how its decomposition affects nearby plants

In 1971, frustrated by how little progress had been made in the science of decomposition since the 13th century, anthropologist William M. Bass had an idea: create a place where you can put dozens of bodies in hundreds of different environmental conditions and analyze in detail how they were coming apart slowly. Predictably, despite the fact that dozens of bodies donated to science were accumulating in the morgues of the University of Tennessee, nobody took it seriously.

But he was not daunted. Today, the City of Knoxville’s “Body Farm” is over 10,000 square feet and studies over 150 bodies at the same time. Yes, it is what it seems: meters and meters of bodies decomposing that have had a key role for contemporary forensic science, as well as for archeology and other related sciences.

Now, the Center team has started to do something different: burying bodies in wooded areas.

Really? Why?

The program’s principal investigator, Neal Stewart Jr, professor of plant science at the University of Tennessee, explained it: “In open and small areas, patrols can be effective in finding someone missing, but in more wooded or treacherous parts, such as the Amazon, that is simply impossible. ” “Reflecting on this, we wondered if plants could function as indicators of human decomposition that allow us a fast and safe body recovery“.

The logic is simple: the decomposition of corpses causes chemical changes in ecosystems close to the corpses. “Islands of decomposition”, the authors call it and it is a process that alters the soil, the roots and also the leaves of nearby plants. “The most obvious result of the islands would be a large release of nitrogen into the soil, especially in the summer when decomposition occurs quickly,” explained Stewart.

The problem is that “remotely detecting” the “changes in the plant’s foliar composition” to find clues about the composition of the soil and the “decay island” effect is more difficult than it seems. Things as basic as differentiating between human bodies and other large mammals is already devilishly difficult.

To design the search algorithms, the Center brought together a group of botanists, anthropologists and scientists to begin a series of experiments in areas of the university to test the effects of decomposition on vegetation. Using the facilities, they are working on our understanding of specific metabolites from the decomposition of human remains and how they influence the appearance of plants.

It is too early to know if they will finally get it, but the data they are publishing is really very promising. The science of death and its implications is not very popular. I can’t blame anyone. However, for some reason I can’t quite understand, it’s fascinating.

Images | FAC at UT Knoxville