Health

These scientists are burying human corpses in the middle of the forest to see how its decomposition affects nearby plants

By Brian Adam
0
5
Forensic Anthropology Research Facility Areas With Uncaged Mostly Skeletonized Remains
These Scientists Are Burying Human Corpses In The Middle Of

Must Read

Apps

Google Digital Wellbeing prepares a function to automatically pause work apps outside of working hours

Brian Adam - 0
It was back in 2018 when, under the slogan "Technology should improve life, not distract us from it", Google presented its Digital...
Read more
Tech News

Spotify, will even non-paying users be able to listen to offline music for free?

Brian Adam - 0
Spotify, which during the quarantine recorded a boom in subscriptions to the premium service together with Apple Music, could soon allow even non-paying users...
Read more
Tech News

Xiaomi smartphone with two pop-up cameras coming to the market? Here are the patents

Brian Adam - 0
When it comes to talking about innovative smartphones, Xiaomi always appears among the most avant-garde brand names. Every month a new patent appears...
Read more
Apps

Calls verified by Google will reach all Android with the Phone app

Brian Adam - 0
With Android clearly dominating the mobile landscape by number of active phones, each functionality that Google decides to make public after testing...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

In 1971, frustrated by how little progress had been made in the science of decomposition since the 13th century, anthropologist William M. Bass had an idea: create a place where you can put dozens of bodies in hundreds of different environmental conditions and analyze in detail how they were coming apart slowly. Predictably, despite the fact that dozens of bodies donated to science were accumulating in the morgues of the University of Tennessee, nobody took it seriously.

But he was not daunted. Today, the City of Knoxville’s “Body Farm” is over 10,000 square feet and studies over 150 bodies at the same time. Yes, it is what it seems: meters and meters of bodies decomposing that have had a key role for contemporary forensic science, as well as for archeology and other related sciences.

Now, the Center team has started to do something different: burying bodies in wooded areas.

Really? Why?

Forensic Anthropology Research Facility Areas With Uncaged Mostly Skeletonized Remains

The program’s principal investigator, Neal Stewart Jr, professor of plant science at the University of Tennessee, explained it: “In open and small areas, patrols can be effective in finding someone missing, but in more wooded or treacherous parts, such as the Amazon, that is simply impossible. ” “Reflecting on this, we wondered if plants could function as indicators of human decomposition that allow us a fast and safe body recovery“.

The logic is simple: the decomposition of corpses causes chemical changes in ecosystems close to the corpses. “Islands of decomposition”, the authors call it and it is a process that alters the soil, the roots and also the leaves of nearby plants. “The most obvious result of the islands would be a large release of nitrogen into the soil, especially in the summer when decomposition occurs quickly,” explained Stewart.

The problem is that “remotely detecting” the “changes in the plant’s foliar composition” to find clues about the composition of the soil and the “decay island” effect is more difficult than it seems. Things as basic as differentiating between human bodies and other large mammals is already devilishly difficult.

To design the search algorithms, the Center brought together a group of botanists, anthropologists and scientists to begin a series of experiments in areas of the university to test the effects of decomposition on vegetation. Using the facilities, they are working on our understanding of specific metabolites from the decomposition of human remains and how they influence the appearance of plants.

It is too early to know if they will finally get it, but the data they are publishing is really very promising. The science of death and its implications is not very popular. I can’t blame anyone. However, for some reason I can’t quite understand, it’s fascinating.

Images | FAC at UT Knoxville

Related Articles

Health

After months of defending 14-day quarantines, Spain and other European countries are considering reducing it to ten, seven or even five

Brian Adam - 0
Shorten quarantine on suspicion of a possible contagion from 14 days to ten. That is what, as recognized by Fernando Simón...
Read more
Health

The psychedelic drug that helps soldiers suffering from post traumatic stress disorder

Brian Adam - 0
Drugs, as we all know, not only have a recreational purpose but their properties can be exploited often and willingly in the medical field,...
Read more
Health

This is how the myth of people who grow old but who did not follow healthy habits works

Brian Adam - 0
"Well, my grandmother smoked a pack of tobacco every day and lived to be ninety-six!" If you have ever heard a...
Read more
Health

The unknown of the second great wave (which may never come): how the most probable scenarios of the pandemic are changing

Brian Adam - 0
The first SARS appeared in our lives in November 2002 in the province of Canton (China) and, despite causing thousands of deaths...
Read more
Health

This synthetic leather is capable of feeling pressure and heat to replicate pain, according to its creators

Brian Adam - 0
Electronic sensors are becoming more accurate and with better capabilities as technology advances. Question of miniaturization and of improving their efficiency....
Read more
Health

The French Scrabble World Champion Who Couldn’t Speak French: What Some Call Photographic Memory

Brian Adam - 0
"Nigel Richards is the greatest Scrabble player of all time, hands down." That's what the journalist defended Stefan Fatsis, one of...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©