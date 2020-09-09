Tech News

These six Android apps contain malware, delete them now!

By Brian Adam
These six Android apps contain malware, delete them now!
These Six Android Apps Contain Malware, Delete Them Now!

These six Android apps contain malware, delete them now!

Pradeo, a company specializing in computer science and security research, found out six Android applications on the Google Play Store that contain the Joker malware, already famous in the eyes of users as it is one of the most famous among those for the green robot.

For this reason, security researchers recommend uninstalling the following applications:

  1. Safety AppLock
  2. Convenient Scanner 2
  3. Push Message-Texting & SMS
  4. Emoji Wallpaper
  5. Separate Doc Scanner
  6. Fingertip GameBox

Last year Joker infected over half a million Android devices, and its modus operandi is to hijack the traffic of infected devices on some online advertisements, in order to make money for developers, but the most serious damage leads to subscription (obviously without the users’ knowledge) to paid subscription services via SMS. For this reason, after proceeding with the uninstallation of the aforementioned apps, we recommend check through the Subscriptions tab of the Google Play Store the possible activation of these services. In case, it is necessary to deactivate it to avoid unpleasant surprises and further charges.

According to Pradeo researchers, the apps have been installed by over 200,000 people worldwide. Again, we always recommend installing apps from well-known and verified developers to avoid running into malware or ransomware campaigns.

