These were the last words of Armando Manzanero to his family

The death of the singer Armando Manzanero took place after a few weeks in hospital. His family stayed by his side at all times and tried every chance to improve his health.

However, they revealed that days before his death, the singer was saying goodbye to his wife, Laura Elena Villa, as well as his daughter María Elena, who was one of the main spokespersons about Manzanero’s condition.

In an interview with MillenniumThe women said that “every day he told us about his departure; when we realized that his oxygenation started to drop, she took her two daughters and me, and told us: ‘Get ready because remember that we live very well’ “.

To his other daughters, the Mexican singer could only dismiss them with his hand. María Elena assured that she had the opportunity to stay with him in the hospital, so He was able to talk to his father, thank him, and tell him that he loved him.

He told the Mexican media that his father’s vigil would be very private and would be carried out only with his relatives, both because of the current COVID-19 pandemic and because his father requested it. He stressed that it was the composer himself who asked that his body be cremated.

The night of this December 28, the ashes of the singer arrived in his native Mérida, in Yucatán. His wife and daughter carried the remains of the artist with her and told the media that the singer did not want great tributes for his departure.

The President of the Republic himself, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced in his morning conference that Armando Manzanero had died from complications from COVID-19.

“I am very sorry for your passing. Also a great composer … We send his family, friends, artists, all singer-songwriters our condolences, our hugs, for this unfortunate loss for the artistic world and for Mexico ”. At that time the president said that he no longer wanted to continue with his daily press conference on Monday, which ended with “Adoro”, a song by Armando Manzanero.

The disease appeared in the singer after traveling to Mérida to inaugurate a museum in his honor. After a few days, his health began to deteriorate and symptoms of coronavirus developed.

The singer-songwriter belonged to several risk groups, not only for his age, Also because suffered from diabetes. After his condition worsened, he was admitted to Mexico City.

After a few days, the Mexican had to be intubated due to physical exhaustion, even the singer himself agreed to be intubated, after the doctors explained the situation to him.

Manzanero’s last public appearance was on December 11 in his beloved Mérida, capital of Yucatán, where he inaugurated the Casa Manzanero Museum. Manzanero was an idol in Latin America, one of the kings of the romantic song, and composed some of the most famous songs and melodies of all time, among others “This afternoon I saw it rain”, “I adore”, “We are boyfriends” or “I learned with you”.

