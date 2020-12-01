These were the most viewed videos in Peru this 2020 on YouTube: which one did you watch

As is tradition, Youtube published its list of most viewed videos in 2020. Which ones did you see? Although this was a different year, several Peruvians not only changed their workplace at home, but also looked for new ways to be able to entertain themselves, especially in the quarantine period due to covid-19.

A few days before the beginning of 2021, Youtube ha reveals the main trends that defined the last year in Peru.

According to the annual report of the Google video platform, Peruvians searched for topics related to the humor, gaming, vglos, soccer and educationfrom renowned creators and new personalities on YouTube.

“This year’s most popular video list is a combination of content posted before and during the pandemic that reflects how the world changed and how creators quickly adapted and responded to this new context. We also identified that Peruvians turned to YouTube to meet specific needs, such as entertainment, sports competitions in the absence of professional sports and attractive content from around the world that show creation processes “commented Karla Agis, Manager of Culture and Trends at Youtube for Latin America.

10 most viewed videos on YouTube in 2020 in Peru

As social distancing severely restricted people’s ability to connect, YouTube was an alternative in which Peruvians not only sought entertainment, but also information. These are the 10 most viewed videos, according to the Google platform, in Peru.