These will be Apple’s devices in 2021 according to Kuo.

After having spent the last three months analyzing each of the devices that Apple has launched this year to forget (due to the pandemic), we now focus on 2021. Who does not run, flies and you have to start thinking about the devices next year even if you have not yet enjoyed 2020. These will be Apple devices in 2021 according to Kuo.

Many novelties in Apple devices in 2021 according to Kuo

Talking about what 2021 will bring us in terms of new gadgets, creates some anxiety, especially in those people who have recently acquired a Mac with M1 (MacBook Pro, Air or Mac mini), a new Apple Watch series 6 or a iPhone 12 (in any of its sizes). But the world moves like this: “The king is dead, long live the king.”

Now we have to talk about Apple devices in 2021. This time we will do so according to the predictions of Ming-Chi Kuo , one of the most recognized analysts of all.

According to him we will see the following devices:

New and redesigned Macs

Although Apple has just released three new models with Apple Silicon, their external appearance is exactly the same as those with Intel processors. A full-fledged renovation is necessary. Therefore it seems that we will have new Mac models and with a different exterior design. All of them will have the new processor and new chip.

We are talking about seeing up to 4 new Macs . A new 14- inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro . A new Mac Pro and even a new 24-inch iMac.

New iPads

Ming-Chi Kuo bets because in 2021 Apple will introduce a new cheaper tablet model that will accompany those who will be the true protagonists.

New iPad with mini-LED screen and support for 5G. At least that is what has been rumored throughout this year 2020. It was even said that the new screens would be seen in this year’s models, but finally, as we know, it has not been the case.

AirPods 3 in 2021

It is also committed to a renewal of the most famous Apple headphones and which at the time represented a revolution copied by all brands. We will have new AirPods with the same design as the Pro but without noise cancellation.

I dare to say that if the AirPods are renewed, the Pro will also have to be renewed. They would be launched with greater control by the user over them. With touch panels that had more functions such as volume up and down.

The 2021 Apple Watch will be brand new

There is also room for the renewal of the Apple Watch. That part of coming with new functions emphasizing the health issue , we will have it with a new design.

Its appearance will change completely and we will have a new watch with new functions.

If we listen to the analyst, we have no reason to distrust him, we will have a very busy year 2021 with rumors. It will be a spectacular year with so much novelty but we will continue in the background with the same. More renovations but nothing new in sight.