These will be Apple’s devices in 2021 according to Kuo.

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

After having spent the last three months analyzing each of the devices that Apple has launched this year to forget (due to the pandemic), we now focus on 2021. Who does not run, flies and you have to start thinking about next year’s devices Although you have not yet enjoyed the 2020 ones. These will be Apple’s devices in 2021 according to Kuo.

Many novelties in Apple devices in 2021 according to Kuo

Talking about what 2021 will bring us in terms of new gadgets, creates some anxiety, especially in those people who have recently acquired a Mac with M1 (MacBook Pro, Air or Mac mini), a new Apple Watch series 6 or a iPhone 12 (in any of its sizes). But the world moves like this: “The king is dead, long live the king.”

Now we have to talk about Apple devices in 2021. This time we will according to Ming-Chi Kuo predictions, one of the most recognized analysts of all.

According to him we will see the following devices:

New and redesigned Macs

Although Apple has just released three new models with Apple Silicon, their external appearance is exactly the same as those with Intel processors. A full-fledged renovation is necessary. Therefore it seems that We will have new Mac models and with a different exterior design. All of them will have the new processor and new chip.

We are talking about seeing up to 4 new Macs. A new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. A new Mac Pro and even a new 24-inch iMac.

New iPads

Ming-Chi Kuo bets because in 2021 Apple will introduce a new cheaper tablet model that will accompany those who will be the true protagonists.

