They advance the first great feature of the iPhone that will arrive in 2022

It is still surprising that when we have not yet officially met the new iPhone 13, which should hit stores in mid-September this year, we are already hearing information about the iPhone 14, its successor. But as we all know, analysts usually publish their market predictions so that investors can refine their shot as much as possible when it comes to betting on one or another company or product. And in the case of Apple there is an analyst who is usually quite accurate in his forecasts, he is Ming-Chi Kuo, and once again he has spoken again about the future of Apple devices. In this case, nothing less than the iPhone 14, a mobile that should hit the market in September 2022.

The camera will finally increase its resolution

The mobile market today boasts high-quality cameras, and with a lot of resolution in some cases. We already have many Android mobiles with main 108 megapixel sensors, even with 48 or 50 megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensors, so in some cases between all the sensors they come together up to 200 megapixels. In fact in recent weeks we have learned that the next great camera for a Samsung mobile could reach those 200 megapixels. Meanwhile, as usual, Apple lives in its own world, and in the iPhone 12 Pro, its most advanced models, has three 12 megapixel sensors.

An iPhone on the table Unsplash

Which is not to say that they are bad cameras, far from it, but their technology may already be a bit out of date with respect to their opponents in the market. And that is precisely where Kuo points out that there will be a substantial improvement in the camera. In fact it advances that this will feature a 48 megapixel main sensor. So the resolution would be multiplied with respect to current 12 megapixel sensors. It is to be hoped that with this jump in the camera, night photography will especially benefit. Since the most common is that the new sensors have larger pixels that can trap more light in the most adverse conditions. Obviously a larger sensor captures larger images, but the benefits are noticeable above all in that, in the detail and light that the camera will be able to capture. Although we will still have to wait almost a year and a half to verify it.

