They are the famous ones who would have “taken a round” with “Canelo” Álvarez

It seems that not even the COVID-19 pandemic can keep Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez out of the ring, who today will face Callum Smith in a fight in which he will compromise his title in the World Association super middleweight of Boxing (WBA) and will seek the vacancy of the World Boxing Confederation (WBC).

In this fight where he will face what many consider the greatest rival within the 168-pound weight, the Mexican will have to give all his strength and heart to defeat the British Smith. Álvarez arrives changed, With no Golden Boy Promotions behind him and as an independent free agent, this is the version that could highlight just how far he could go in his career on his own.

However, inside the ring that represents the life of “Canelo”, there are also several women who have measured themselves in order to be part of his love life and in which he has been seen very close to women of great strength just like its rivals. These are some celebrities who wanted to stay with the heart of the Jalisco.

Kate del Castillo also presumed to have had an affair with "Canelo" (Photo: Kate del Castillo

Marisol González, the presenter who was part of such popular programs as “Hoy”, who was the one who was closest to being the boxer’s life partner, they were both near the altar but something between the two did not work. They had two breakups that completely destroyed the relationship.

Another figure who also boasts of having been one of the boxer’s partners is Kate del Castillo, known for being a woman of strong and independent character, which had caused a certain attraction between the two. It was Kate herself who assured that she had even kept some of Saul’s clothes and that both had ended a good relationship. This is how the actress said it was revealed to the host Marco Antonio Regil for a popular magazine:

Well yes, maybe with ‘Canelo’ they would have caught me … there were strong rounds … yes, there were knockouts at some time, yes
Fernanda Gómez is the current boxer partner (Photo: Instagram @ fernandagmtz)

Another of the actresses who was related to the boxer was Cynthia Rodríguez, who is now a partner of the singer Carlos Rivera. Rodríguez would have been seen several times near “Canelo” and different versions suggested that they had a love affair, but this version could never be confirmed. Today, Rodríguez is very much in love with Rivera and it was even revealed that both have already acquired a house to start their family life together.

Another of the boxer’s most famous romances was the one he had with the Venezuelan model and ex-wife of Marc Anthony, Shannon de Lima, who after confirming their love, shortly after she revealed that they had already ended and the relationship was sealed forever. Apparently it was so brief that Shannon herself defined it as follows in an interview for Univision: “Yes, it was quick. But he is a very good person, I am very fond of him ”.

Fernanda Gómez is the current romantic partner of the boxer, both had a daughter as a result of that relationship. Gomez and the little girl have preferred to stay out of media life, although when you can see them it is clear that Álvarez does not allow them to lack any luxury. They can be seen wearing expensive jewelry and luxury cars.

