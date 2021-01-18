They ask that Telegram, WhatsApp’s rival, be removed from the App Store for these reasons

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

After WhatsApp generated controversy for its changes in privacy policies, millions of users went to Telegram, where the waters are not so calm. It happens that, in the United States, they are asking Apple to remove Telegram from its application store.

The non-profit organization “Coalition for a Secure Web”He went to the United States federal court for the Cupertino giant to remove Telegram from the App Store. The complainant accuses the application of harboring extremist groups, such as the members of the Parler network that organized the assault on the Capitol at the beginning of January.

Marc Ginsberg, President of the Coalition for a Safer Web, accused Telegram of being a service used by white supremacists, neo-Nazis and hate speech, something that the App Store rejects in its terms and conditions.

Apple and Telegram have not yet responded to the complaint made by the Coalition for a Safer Web.

WHATSAPP | Response about changes

The communiqué of WhatsApp It takes place after having announced the binding nature of the conditions and privacy policies for all its users. Those who do not agree that WhatsApp share the community data with Facebook and other affiliated companies will not be able to continue using the application.

“We want to address some rumors and be 100% clear: we continue to protect your private messages with end-to-end encryption”, public WhatsApp on his Twitter account.

WhatsAppIn addition, it published an image with all these points about what it does and what not with the data of its users.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify and Spreaker. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.