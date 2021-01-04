They assure that Tanya Roberts did not die: the hospital in which she is found claims that she is still alive

- Advertisement -

The American actress Tanya Roberts did not die, despite the fact that her representative and that of her husband announced it on Monday morning . According to the entertainment medium of the North American country TMZ, the same Roberts representative, Mike Pingel, indicated that he received a call from the hospital where he is to tell him that the information about his death was not correct.

Neither the hospital nor the actress’s environment provided more information about the reason why her death was announced when that was not the case. TMZ She had also obtained a quote from Roberts’s husband, Lance, who said, “As I held her through her last moments, she opened her eyes.” Family and friends also contacted the media to confirm that Lance had communicated his death. Pingel told the medium Variety that, nevertheless, the actress remains in the intensive care unit and that her condition is “critical”.

Pingel had said that the interpreter was admitted to a hospital in the Californian city since he passed out on the street on December 24 while walking his dogs. The cause of the alleged death had not been released, but it was ruled out that it was a consequence of COVID-19.

Roberts, whose original name is Victoria Leigh Blum, was born in New York in 1955. The artist tried her hand as a model and also in advertising before finding a place as an actress. The small screen was his first home, as Roberts, After several small roles in series and television films, she was selected as one of the three protagonists of the fifth and final season of “Charlie’s Angels” (1976-1981).

Roberts could not prevent the end of that famous series, but his career continued to climb until he finally achieved would be the great role of his career: the role of Bond girl in “A View to a Kill”.

Directed by John Glen, this film was Roger Moore’s last as Bond before handing over the baton for Agent 007 to actor Timothy Dalton. “A View to a Kill” also featured Christopher Walken and Grace Jones in its cast.

Roberts’ career also includes other films such as “The Beastmaster” (1982) or “Sheena” (1984). His last prominent role was on television thanks to the series “That ’70s Show “ (1998-2004).

