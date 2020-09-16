They break the record of Internet speed with fiber to 178 Tbps

That figure is equivalent to sending 22.25 TB per second, which would allow you to download the entire Netflix library in less than a second. This new speed has been possible thanks to the development of a new way of modulate light in optical fibre wires by engineers from UK and Japan.

Exceeding the previous record by 28 Tbps

This new modulation allows much greater bandwidths than before, and leaves behind the previous speed of 150 Tbps achieved in Japan. In comparison, data centers are able to transfer information today to 35 Tbps for each interconnection, so this experiment allows almost five times the current maximum speed.

Current fiber optic cables are capable of having a bandwidth of up to 4.5 THz, where there are some technologies that are already approaching 9 THz. The team has managed, by using the standard way of modulating light, to reach frequencies of 16.8 THz.

The new system has been dubbed Geometric Shaping (GS). Unlike current systems, what GS does is combine signal patterns that alter the phase, brightness and polarization of the waves in order to introduce more information into the light without the wavelengths interfering with each other, also helped by the combination of different amplification technologies to create a hybrid system. Thus, a kind of “constellation” of lights is created that shows the different patterns to transmit information.

Reaching Shannon’s theoretical limit

The figure is dangerously close to Shannon limit. This limit can be calculated with the Shannon-Hartley theorem, whose formula relates the bandwidth of a channel in hertz, the capacity of the channel in bits, the power of the useful signal, and the noise present in the channel. The submarine cables current have an efficiency of 6.21 bits per second per hertz. The Marea cable, deployed in Spain, currently reaches 20 Tbps for each of the 8 fiber pairs it has, and it is estimated that it could reach up to 26.2 Tbps, with a theoretical maximum of 209.6 Tbps, so 178 Tbps is approaching the theoretical limit. The only solution, for now, is to design new data transmission modes like the one in this article, or to use fiber cables with up to 25 pairs.

The fact that improvements can be made to current cables already deployed around the world could open the door to integrating GS into today’s infrastructure with enormous ease. Thus, instead of having to replace millions of kilometers of fiber optic cables, the only thing that would have to be changed is the network amplifiers, which are normally located at a distance of between 40 and 100 km from each other. By comparison, updating a network amplifier costs about 18,000 euros, while deploy fiber optic cables in urban areas it can cost 500,000 euros per kilometer.