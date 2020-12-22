They claim that Armando Manzanero asked his family not to be intubated

- Advertisement -

After being hospitalized for COVID-19 last Thursday, December 17, the singer and songwriter Armando Manzanero is stable. The daughter of the Yucatecan musician, María Elena, shared that her father’s state of mind has not changed, who at no time has been fatalistic in the face of the disease or seeking to communicate his last will.

In this Tuesday’s edition, Magazine TvNotes published a note in which it is said that Mr. Armando Manzanero spoke with his family to ask them to “let him go.” The magazine interviewed a ‘friend of Don Armando’, who says that the musician, scared by having difficulty breathing, said goodbye to his wife and children through a video call.

“He did not hesitate to talk to them quickly and tell them how much he loves them … plus he made a very special request. […] He asked them not to intubate him if his state of health worsened, because he would not like to go through that situation ”, related the ‘friend of Don Armando’ to TvNotes.

According to this same interview, the family of the Yucatecan singer and composer tried to convince him not to rule out the option of being intubated. Although they have not yet had to make a decision about it.

The composer’s daughter, María Elena, gave an update on her father’s health status from the program Joy come. After four days in hospital, Don Armando and his family are still waiting for the news from the doctors, which up to now has been positive. In addition, María said that they had taken her cell phone, a device that they had used to maintain communication with him.

“He is calm, he is a very positive man. Yesterday they had to turn him on his side because he was not oxygenating very well, but today he is oxygenating at 94, which is very good “, María Elena told yesterday to the cameras of Windowing. In addition, the interpreter’s daughter said that her father takes advantage of the time to write while he is hospitalized and that he will seek to take him to the beach once he has been discharged.

One day after being admitted, Armando Manzanero was stable and on ventilation assisted by an oxygen tank. Until this day, the musician has been in constant communication with his daughter. On the other hand, his family and doctors have been extremely careful with him, especially because of his age and the advanced diabetes he suffers from.

Armando’s state of health continues to evolve day by day. Faced with the disease, the interpreter has been very upbeat and positive, in accordance with what was said by María Elena in previous statements.

The singer-songwriter was admitted to the hospital after an intense week of work. After having tested positive, the family decided that Armando should be cared for at home, where he was given all the necessary care. However, due to the lack of oxygen in his body, the family decided to abandon home care and hospitalize him.

“The care at home was no longer enough … I felt that I could not breathe and we were guided by the oximeter. He came by foot, went down the stairs of the house and we came in the family car”Said María Elena Manzanero, one of her daughters in an interview with Windowing.

So far, Armando is the only member of his family who has tested positive for Coronavirus.

