They create a client for PC of the web version of Messages: consult and reply SMS from Windows, Mac and Linux

A couple of years ago, Google activated the web version of Messages for everyone: a simple way to send SMS messages from a PC, similar to how WhatsApp Web works. Now, unlike WhatsApp Web, Messages has no native application for no platform: web version only.

This is where third-party customers come in. One of the last is the one created by OrangeDragon, open source and which is basically a wrapper of the web version, but as a standalone application, better notifications and being able to show its icon in the Windows notification area.

Application for those who send many SMS

Android Messages, or simply Messages, is the closest thing to the iOS iMessage that we have on Android. It is the Google SMS application and the one installed in a good part of Android terminals, and includes some added functions such as chat functions or the possibility of consulting and reply to your messages from a PC, with its web version.

To do this, Google launched a couple of years ago the web version in which, after logging in by scanning a QR code with your mobile, you can reply to messages from any moderately modern browser. Web messages works quite well, although it is still a web application within the browser, for better or worse.

As a web application, notifications are still managed by the browser, and it is not possible to integrate it into the operating system like other native applications. That’s where third-party PC clients come in: they’re the packaged web version with a few extra features, useful for those who make intensive use of Messages from the PC.

At the moment, the only changes in this Android Messages client are that it is a separate application, which can be included in the Windows notification area and with your own notification system, more configurable. From the application settings you can choose if you want the content of the messages you receive to be displayed in notifications, as well as if you want them to have sound or not.

It is an open source project, available on Github and it has compiled versions ready to download and use for Linux, Mac and Windows (portable and installable). The use is exactly the same as the web version of Messages: you must scan the QR code with your mobile, opening the Messages app and choosing Web version messages on the menu.

Via | Reddit