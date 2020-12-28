They criticized Yuri for dancing dressed as the Virgin Mary

- Advertisement -

After a few days ago Yuri positioned herself at the center of the controversy and the accusations on social networks for publicly expressing her stance against feminism, a reason that earned her multiple criticisms from the public, now the singer returns to give what speaking up for an interpretation that many called disrespectful.

And is that The singer from Veracruz dressed in an outfit of the Virgin Mary in reference to the Christmas birth, to make a short video on her account TikTok. In the material of few seconds the interpreter of Men on the verge of a fit of jealousy dressed in a white tunic and the characteristic blue veil, representing Mary in a state of pregnancy, next to a man who represents Joseph.

With various hashtags, the singer described what for her was a sample of her good humor: “María and José. Christmas. Jarocha. For you. Humor. Funny. Cheerful. Take care of the coronavirus, ”he wrote at the bottom.

The controversial thing about the parody is that Yuri and her companion danced to a Christmas rhythm, at first subtly and then in a more accelerated way until the interpreter “feigns” labor pains and represents that she is about to give birth.. After the publication of this clip that immediately went viral, many netizens expressed their outrage as they criticized the host and assured that her sketch it is a “mockery” of other people’s beliefs and of the Catholic faith.

“What is it about, Yuri, disrespecting religions? I admired you ‘,’ You have to respect the religion of others’, “Every religion deserves respect”, “You know well that it is a lack of respect”, are some of the many comments that the singer received.

He clip It has exceeded more than 19 thousand likes, however many of the comments about it highlight that it is an irreverence on his part towards the symbols of the Christian faith.

It was two weeks ago when the singer of The blackout He gave something to talk about by discrediting feminist movements and expressing that the demonstrations in the streets and the pints with which various groups demand justice, “are useless”, reasons that earned him the accusations even from feminist groups. like that of the Brujas del Mar association.

“I don’t like feminism and they have criticized me, (they say) ‘Oh, Yuri!’Did something happen when the monuments were scratched? Did the government do something with the graffiti and the slaps? Did something happen? Nothing, so is it worth taking up arms? Quiet we look prettier “

And it is that it was that last sentence with which reinforces the submission of women, which caused the disagreement of users in social networks, who placed the clip in the trend markers, being harshly attacked and described as macho.

The video where it is not clarified in which event it was recorded, became a trend and was initially shared by the user @AlexMurillo: “Perhaps if this lady did not dedicate herself to further sinking her career with this type of statement, she could still live off music and not being filler in Televisa programs “

For her part, the famous singer did not issue any statement in this regard, but her words unleashed various reactions, mostly negative, from users and women who do not agree with her position.

“Thanks to feminism you can exercise your right even to stand on stage. Never be silent! Let’s see … tell them to shut up the relatives of women who have disappeared or lost their lives due to femicidal violence ”, is one of the many messages the artist received.

