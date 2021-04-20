They detect a new flaw in WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business that would put your account in danger

- Advertisement -

They keep discovering flaws in the security system WhatsApp, the most popular instant messaging application on the market. Researchers in India detected that several vulnerabilities compromise the personal information of users, both in the standard version and in WhatsApp Business and regardless of the mobile operating system or if the access is through the web.

India’s Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-in) reported that the failure is of “high” risk and harms users of WhatsApp Y WhatsApp Business that use versions prior to 2.21.4.18 on Android and 2.21.32 on Apple’s iOS.

The Cert-in reported that the failure is due to a configuration error in the cache and the lack of limit checking in the decoding of the audio. Specialists argue that attackers can “arbitrarily execute code or access sensitive information.”

The source of the vulnerability is in the lock screen tool of WhatsApp, where the messaging application could be accessed through voice commands.

The Cert-in He recommended updating the application to prevent this failure from spreading on the network.

WHATSAPP | How to update the application

You can update WhatsApp from your phone’s app store. Keep in mind that if you receive a message that is not compatible with your version of WhatsApp, you must update the application. The latest versions of WhatsApp contain new features and general improvements.

Android

Visit Google Play Store and search for WhatsApp. Next to WhatsApp Messenger, touch To update.

iPhone

Visit App Store and search for WhatsApp. Next to WhatsApp Messenger, press To update.

KaiOS

Press Jiostore or Store in the applications menu. Scroll the selector right and select Social ; then select WhatsApp .

or in the applications menu. Scroll the selector right and select ; then select . Press okay or To select > To update.

