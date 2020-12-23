“They don’t give one”: Chumel Torres criticized the government for the number of vaccines that arrived in Mexico

- Advertisement -

After this morning the Pfizer’s first vaccines against COVID-19, the youtuber José Manuel Torres, better known as Chumel Torres, launched a criticism of the government about the number of doses that arrived.

“The vaccines have arrived”He wrote on Twitter on the afternoon of this Wednesday 23.

Then he spoke of the number. 3,000. That is for 1,500 people. It is not even enough to vaccinate a full Metropolitan. These mecos don’t give a ”, sentenced at the end of his message.

The issue of the exact number of doses caused some controversy.

Although the government has not given the exact number of vaccines, some media assumed that there were three thousand.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador clarified in his conference that it is still a calibration procedure.

For his part, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard assured this Wednesday morning that there will be a sufficient supply of vaccines in the country

“The agreement with Pfizer is more than 34 million vaccines and, as already explained, we are working with others, then there will be enough supply for the vaccination plan that the Health sector of the Government of Mexico, the Government of the Republic, has developed, that is the second instruction. This means that it will be universal ”, he explained.

He added: “It is true that we are still facing a tremendous pandemic, the worst we have ever experienced, but today is the beginning of the end of that pandemicToday we can clearly see that we are going to defeat them, those viruses that have come to transform our lives ”.

It is not the first time that the youtuber, famous for the program El Pulso de la República, questions the government of López Obrador.

Just last week he criticized on Twitter the way the government has handled the COVID-19 pandemic and also the advance of insecurity in the country.

“Majestic the peak of the pandemic in which his incompetent administration has us“Wrote the influencer to comment on a photo that the president shared on the social network showing the Pico de Orizaba.

He had previously criticized Hugo López-Gatell, undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, who has been at the forefront of the strategy to face the pandemic.

“This bastard is the worst thing that has happened to us … the second worst,” said Chumel, who finished off with a statement related to the murder of the former governor of Jalisco, Aristóteles Sandoval, which occurred last Friday, December 18, in Puerto Vallarta.

“AMLO saying that violence has dropped significantly in the same morning that he announces the murder of Aristóteles Sandoval. Schrödinger’s violence ”, he pointed out.

And days before he also published a message in gratitude to the journalist Carlos Loret de Mola.

“Thank you @CarlosLoret, for preventing us from continuing to give (more) of our money to the President’s cousin”, he wrote after Pemex canceled the four contracts related to Litoral Laboratorios Industriales, owned by Felipa Guadalupe Olán Obrador, cousin of the Mexican president.

Handling the case Hundred fires and the budget cuts have also been a source of criticism from the youtuber to López Obrador.

“I would like to be a narco for this government to protect me at all costs,” he wrote on Twitter last November after it was learned that General Salvador Cienfuegos would return to Mexico free of any accusation, after being detained for several weeks in the United States, accused of related crimes with money laundering and drug trafficking.

