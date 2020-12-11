Health

They don’t look the best in the world, but these tomatoes want to revolutionize the way we fight Parkinson’s in much of the world

By Brian Adam
Vidar Smits Jtfhecizbyy Unsplash
They Don't Look The Best In The World, But These

This is curious. 49,000 years ago, in the Asturian cave of El Sidrón, the Neanderthal communities already used the bark of the poplar, a natural source of salicylic acid (the sedative principle of aspirin), and the Penicillium, a fungus with antibiotic properties. 49,000 years ago.

And I say it’s funny because so long ago, by pure trial and error, this handful of hominids were able to identify the plants that did them good. Since then, we have devoted a good part of our efforts to looking for more poplars and more fungi; to find in nature what we needed for each moment. That is why it has always seemed to me that one of the most important leaps of these 50,000 years is that it is no longer necessary to go out and look for what is in the plant world; now we can put what we need in it.

A good example is the tomatoes that the John Innes Center, in the United Kingdom, has just presented in society.

Recipe tomatoes, rice and golden bananas

Vidar Smits Jtfhecizbyy Unsplash

Specifically, what Cathie Martin and her team have presented is a tomato plant (Solanum lycopersicum) genetically modified to produce L-DOPA. Levodopa is important because it is one of the gold standard treatments for Parkinson’s And although we know it is found in some tropical legumes like velvet beans, we have had to resort to chemical synthesis to get it.

Obviously, genetically reprogramming ordinary plants to generate medicine-relevant molecules is not a new idea. It is something that would be great for us to supply medicines in logistically difficult areas for the pharmacological industry. The problem is that converting commercial plants into bio-factories is quite complicated. Without going any further, there are theorists who suggest that producing plants with high levels of L-DOPA would be toxic for their growth. A party for the intensive agricultural industry, as you can imagine.

Martin and his team have managed so that only the fruits of the plant produced this compound and they were successful: the tomatoes accumulated up to 150 milligrams of levodopa per kilo. a bombshell. Above all, because the work shows that it is possible to create levodopa bio-factories and opens the door for this type of vegetables to begin to become an alternative that goes far beyond golden rice.

Image | Phil Robinson – Vidar Smits

Follow us on Google News

