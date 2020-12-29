“They edit how they want”: Camila Sodi raised her voice after altercation with a journalist at the airport

- Advertisement -

After last December 16 Camila Sodi starred in an altercation at the International Airport of Mexico City where she was intercepted by a reporter from the tv show The fat and the skinny, now the actress has released her version.

And it is that Thalía’s niece was accused of pushing the correspondent when she tried to interview Ernestina Sodi, who accompanied her daughter at the airport, a fact that was recorded before the cameras of the entertainment program.

It was in his social networks where Diego Luna’s former partner gave his version of the incident in a brief interaction with his fans, where a netizen asked him through a question and answer dynamic in Instastories: “Are you a hypocrite as they say because you pushed a reporter?”, to which the actress responded.

“At the airport the reporter began to interview my mother who was with my son and I got between the two of them so that they would not harass my son and respect his privacy and the reporter began to tell me to push her and you know how they are. .. in the end one always ends badly “ , he expressed.

In addition to this answer, the actress who recently starred in the remake from the soap opera Ruby, which did not have the success expected by the television station Televisa, posted the following sentences to complete his idea: I was taking care of my son. I did the best I could, but they always leave me badly because they edit their report as they want and not as it was. Forever”.

And it was in the middle of this month of December when Camila, accompanied by her mother and her son, tried to prevent the reporter from approaching with her microphone by giving her a push that was evidenced on the air in the program Univision.

So far the answer of Sodi has generated controversy Well, some fans defend her and many others let her see that her behavior left much to be desired and they even described her as “despot and arrogant”.

Just 4 days ago the actress was in Aspen Colorado, where she moved to vacation, location where she met her friend Geraldine Bazán, who also decided to travel to the snowy town to clear the media attention that the leaked intimate video of her ex-husband Gabriel Soto has generated.

Both celebrities shared part of their afternoon in the mountains and even some of their stumbling blocks while skiing: “you fell on your face, friend,” wrote Bazán. Their day in Aspen turned out to be a very fun coexistence with friends and the two shared their knowledge about skis and even how they fell on the snow on more than one occasion.

“I found a snow bunny”, wrote Camila Sodi in her stories of Instagram next to several videos about his coexistence with Geraldine Bazán. Both explained that Sodi would be in charge of teaching how to maneuver better on the snow, but their first attempts failed because they both fell on a frozen place.

“My friend ran me over,” said Diego Luna’s ex-partner with amusement. Camila Sodi herself shared other videos of one of Geraldine Bazán’s solo falls: “Let’s see, turn around, we want to see those little eyelashes full of snow, you fell on your face, friend. I am going to help you”.

Both celebrities highlighted that the temperature of Aspen, Colorado, ranged between -12 and -14 degrees Celsius, so they always wore very warm outfits. “I am freezing. The day is super nice, but it’s very cold because it snowed a lot yesterday. But we are going to continue giving it, ”stressed the mother of Gabriel Soto’s daughters.

