They filter the presentation dates of the new iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch

By Brian Adam
Apple confirmed last month that iPhone 12 this year they would be launched outside their normal period, which is usually in September and will be “available a few weeks later”, which has led to speculation about when an event could be held.

Jon Prosser returns with new information

News leaker Jon Prosser, who sometimes shares a fairly accurate rumor of Apple’s plans, said today that Apple will hold its iPhone 12 event during the week of October 12, with pre-orders taking place later that day. week and shipments to start the following week.

If these dates are exact, Apple could hold an event on Tuesday, October 13, accepting pre-orders for the new cheaper models of the iPhone 12 from October 16, and delivering the new devices as of October 23.

New, adjusted Apple dates! Apple Watch & iPad- Via press release- Week 37 w / c Sep 7iPhone 12 event- Week 42 w / c Oct 12iPhone 12 devices – Preorders week 42 w / c Oct 12- Shipping week 43 w / c Oct 19iPhone 12 Pro devices- Preorder and shipping in Nov (no exact date yet)

– Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 12, 2020

There have been multiple rumors that suggest the possibility of a staggered launch, which goes to say that some models will be presented before others. While the models of the iPhone 12 would be released in October, Prosser states that the models of the iPhone 12 Pro will not be available until an unspecified date in November.

New iPad and Apple Watch in September

Prosser also claims that Apple will launch the Apple Watch Series 6 and a new iPad, through a press release during the week of September 7th. It would be unusual for Apple to introduce the Apple Watch before the new iPhones because in recent years, iPhone events have included the Apple Watch as well.

Prosser says this information is “in the system,” but the staggered launch date and “uncertainty of end dates for Pro models” means the dates could “be tweaked.” Last month, Prosser claimed that the iPhone 12 models and new iPads would launch in October.

Misinformation at other times

Prosser is a news leaker who has correctly predicted news in the past from some of Apple’s launch plans, but has also shared incorrect or untrue information on other occasions. In June, he inaccurately claimed that Apple was planning rename iOS to “iPhoneOS”, and shared images of what he claimed to be Apple’s AirPower charging mat, those images later turned out to be a clone that was not the charging device far from it.

Some of Prosser’s claims have also been somewhat outlandish, such as his suggestion that Apple is working on a apple glasses set historical edition of Steve Jobs modeled after the glasses Jobs wore.

