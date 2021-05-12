They filter the specifications of the Galaxy Book Go with ARM and Windows 10

Being one of the great absences of the last Samsung product presentation event, perhaps for not considering it “worthy” to be included within its range of more powerful notebooks, the next arrival of the Galaxy Book Go is already undeniable. And it is that to the previous advances today the complete filtration of its specifications is added, which frame it as a device as powerful as it is affordable.

Thus, in this case, WinFuture has been in charge of making the announcement that Samsung did not make, confirming that the chosen processors will finally be the Snapdragon 7c and Snapdragon 8cx, depending on the model, accompanied by a basic configuration that will start from 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of flash storage. In addition, both models will offer very basic connectivity options, with only the options of the Bluetooth 5.1, and a single USB-C and USB-A port.

It also has a screen 14-inch LCD with a FullHD resolution of 1920 × 1080 pixels, on which the omission of a mention about a camera to make video calls stands out, apparently eliminated to maintain a lower price. Something that curiously clashes with the inclusion of a MIL-STD 810G certification, ensuring a fairly sturdy device despite its appearance and price.

And it is that everything indicates that the base model of the Galaxy Book Go will be available under a minimum price of only 449 euros, one of the cheapest prices currently available.





However, there are still some doubts about the final performance of Windows 10 on ARM, a task that until now continues to be the great headache of the company, which has not yet been able to compete with Chromebooks due to the poor performance of the Qualcomm SoC and the inability to run Win32 applications.

And it is that taking into account that Microsoft is already in an advanced development phase of Windows 10X, the new version of the operating system optimized for this type of equipment, it would not be surprising if Samsung delayed the arrival of the Galaxy Book Go until new notice.