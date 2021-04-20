they get 2.2 gbps of wired speed. hope for hfc?

By now we all know that in Spain we mainly have three technologies to offer fixed broadband. At the level of new generation networks, we have FTTH or HFC (cable), in addition to the old ADSL that is gradually dying out. As cable operators we mainly have Vodafone, Euskaltel, R Cable and Telecable. This network depends on the DOCSIS technology to offer greater speed and we may have good news for the clients of these operators. The British operator Virgin Media has achieved 2.2 Gbps of cable speed using DOCSIS 3.1 technology. We give you all the details after the jump.

The speed limits of fiber optics to the home are far from being reached, but the same is not the case with hybrid technologies that mix coaxial cable in part of their deployment. Here the possibilities are less, which is why the operators have stopped betting on HFC and only FTTH deployed as indicated by official figures from the CNMC. In fact, the number of cable lines has remained stable for several years, while FTTH continues to grow. Despite this, operators cannot let this technology die as it is still capable of offering good performance.

Virgin Media achieves 2.2 Gbps speed

British operator Virgin Media has just reported a new milestone for its cable network. The operator has shown that it is capable of delivering speeds of 2.2Gbps (2,200Mbps), which means multiplying by 40 the speed offered in the locality where this connection has been tested.

The tests have been carried out in Southampton and Manchester using the DOCSIS 3.1 technology. The operator points out that, although it is a test, she can apply it without problems in real conditions. This same operator already achieved success with its network in 2019 by achieving download speeds of 1,130 Mbps.

Vodafone has its entire network with DOCSIS 3.1

As we have already told you, Vodafone is one of the operators that offers its rates through HFC, at least to a part of the Spanish population. Currently, Vodafone has 11,301,930 accesses, being 7,565,799 of HFC cable and 3,736,131 of FTTH. This network is the result of the purchase of ONO back in 2014.

Precisely, in November 2018, Vodafone reported that its HFC cable network was already fully updated to DOCSIS 3.1. The statement read the following: “For its fixed network this semester has also marked a milestone with the upgrade of 100% of its HFC fiber to DOCSIS 3.1 technology, being able to offer symmetric speeds over 1Gbps on this footprint and improving operations and quality. of the network”.