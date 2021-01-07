“They have put a drag on me”: Isabel Lascurain recounted the embarrassing moment she lived when she went out for a walk with her two dogs

- Advertisement -

With two large scratches and his peculiar sense of humor, Isabel Lascurain recounted a funny moment next to her pets, who pulled her so hard that they dragged her down the street causing her two injuries on his hand and leg.

The member of the group Pandora said that last Sunday dShe decided to go to the supermarket accompanied by her two dogs, Quiqui and Layla, without imagining the adventure that he would live after his walk in the vicinity of his house.

“One comes out quite disguised by the mask, the masks, the hat so as not to burn you and there I go with my two dogs, who pull one more than the other and I was exhausted from the arms and with the straps behind to be able to stop them. It’s like three kilometers from my house to the place where I do my shopping … I got off, very married, my arms were exhausted, the bitches were pulling me”, He commented at the beginning of the video that he published on his Instagram account.

The singer stressed that the moment of most tension was lived minutes later, when she was dragged by the Quiqui and Layla, which despite his injuries now causes him great grace.

“I sat down to rest in a little concrete garden and I sat tired, exhausted by these two. And a lady appears walking down the sidewalk, a lady with a puppy and of course these two, I was distracted and was not alert … My bitches have given me a jerk because they came out to want to attack the dog and I am dragged by my dogs ”, he commented before showing the two scrapes he had after the incident.

According to Isabel, her devices used to avoid contracting COVID flew off the side, but fortunately her identity was not revealed, although she did result in two scrapes: one on her finger bone and another on her knee.

“I left all powdered to do my shopping and I started to laugh because I said ‘how ridiculous’ because it was like a hidden camera and I wish someone had recorded it, because I was dragged by two dogs, with that lady with everything bad and the mask “

“I wanted to tell you about it, I hope it causes the grace that it has caused me, that I just had fun remembering because every time I remember I laugh,” he concluded.

La Pandora has shown herself with great integrity and enjoying her good humor next to her loved ones, despite the fact that a few days ago she communicated her separation from José Manuel Álvarez, with whom she has been married for 22 years.

“For the love they have for me and the love I have for them, I want to share with you that my husband José Manuel and I are separated. Since neither my husband nor my son are public figures, I want to ask you with all my heart for the greatest respect and understanding for what we are experiencing”, He commented in a video posted on his social networks.

The famous was questioned about this issue a few weeks ago on the program First hand, but it was his sister Mayte and also a member of Pandora, who finally answered: “She has had incredible strength to get ahead … The truth is that in his family environment he has a lot of love, the floors just moved a little; inside everything it is very human to have the possibility of reinventing yourself, being reborn and solving certain problems. Whether it is successful or unsuccessful will be seen coming. He has done very well, he has been very brave ”.

