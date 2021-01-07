“They have taken advantage of me”: Alejandra Guzmán and her lawsuit for fraud against Larry Ramos, partner of Ninel Conde

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

After the controversy that Alejandra Guzmán generated just this January 1 for appearing at the end of the year concert Aztec TV, where he was the target of harsh criticism that pointed out his appearance and questioned the beauty of the call queen of rock, by ensuring that she had allegedly already abused the aesthetic interventions, now the singer reappeared to talk about another controversy.

Silvia Pinal’s daughter spoke about the fraud of which she was a victim by businessman Larry Ramos, partner of actress Ninel Conde. And it is that the amount in litigation derived from said fraud processed in the United States amounts to 4 million dollars, an amount that the Colombian businessman allegedly owes the singer of Make love with another.

It was in a short talk for the show Windowing where Lto Guzmán he was limited in his words, well revealed that she was prevented by her legal team from releasing details of the millionaire lawsuit, but he also stressed that this has not been the first time that she has been the victim of fraud by some people who take advantage of her.

However, the singer said she was confident in “divine justice” that would come to those who have committed crimes against her. So he said: “Anyway, I believe in divine law and I am a very hard-working person, so there we are.”

The singer, who recently ended her participation as an actress in the second season of the series The set of keys, He assured that other people have abused his trust and reiterated that his lawyer recommended that he not speak about the issue to the press, as it would hinder the legal process that he is holding against the alleged businessman who is also in litigation against at least four other people who he has also allegedly defrauded with large sums of money.

“I cannot speak about that lawsuit because I am precisely with the lawyers, but as soon as I know what I can say I will say so (…) There has not been one, there have been many people who have taken advantage of me in many ways, but you learn, you learn to be stronger, to get ahead, life goes on”, He added.

And it has transpired that the singer of Eternally beautiful He would have entrusted a millionaire amount of dollars to the Colombian who for several months to date has been in a sentimental relationship with the killer hottie, Ninel Conde, with whom he even joined in the month of November in a spiritual ceremony where they were symbolically “married”.

Larry Ramos would have received the monetary sum from Alejandra Guzmán with the promise of making it grow exponentially through “a network of pyramidal businesses.”

The couple of Ninel Conde He still cannot see the light due to the series of lawsuits he has received after one of the companies with which he is related lost a lawsuit against an individual for the amount of USD 100,000.

The complaint was filed by the individual Ernesto Navarrete and was directed towards the company W Trade Group LLC, owned by Ramos, this due to the lack of information related to the plaintiff’s investment. As reported by journalist Javier Ceriani through the program Gossip No Like at the end of November, Navarrete would have invested a certain amount of money in Ramos’ company as the Colombian would have promised him a much larger return on income. After months of not knowing about his earnings, Navarrete decided to go legal. Ramos will now have to cover around USD 92,383 thousand.

|