They invent a device to revive your old cassettes

By Brian Adam
cassettes
They Invent A Device To Revive Your Old Cassettes

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
cassettes

Music never dies, and with the new platforms where almost any song can be found, new generations can enjoy hits from any era. There are fans who will always have a certain nostalgia for the original versions. If you are one of them, you’re in luck, your cassettes will be back!

Related Note: Advantages and Disadvantages of Wired and Wireless Headphones

If you kept your old cassettes and you are one of those who, longing for the past, sought to recover the sound of an era, we have a surprise that you will surely love. Elbow is a new model of cassette player that will take you back to the past millennium. Unfortunately, his arrival will not be immediate.

cassettes

Related note: Switch to Telcel, it’s very simple!

While it arrives, enjoy yesterday’s hits with Claro music. With a music gallery for every taste and era, you can also enjoy what others are listening to and diversify your playlists. Subscribe, get to know him and listen to the music that turns you on the most!

The little Elbow, which has little to do with the classic portable player – except that it also uses headphones and is no bigger than a clip – sIt hooks to the cassette wheels and you can stick it to your clothes to keep it close at hand.

The way the appliance works is passing the magnetic tape from the cassette over the top of your player. So read the sound information that it contains. With a small control in the shape of a wheel that starts playback, the volume is also regulated.

Related note: Move your music with the Logitech X50 speaker

Also, With the mini USB connector it is intended that you can also transfer the songs from the cassette to the computer. The device still is in the conceptual phase. Currently the designers are working so that their idea can become a reality by the end of 2018.

cassettes

Related note: Retro is back with current technology

Of course, even with all of the above, this gadget has aroused the interest of the digital community. Your presentation video has accumulated 1.2 million views in its first three weeks of publication.

It is expected that its release to the market will be priced at approximately one thousand pesos. So you still have enough time to save up and re-experience the thrill of listening to your old cassettes. What is the first cassette you want to listen to? We await your comments!

