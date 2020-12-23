They leaked video of RBD rehearsing four days after their expected reunion and Maite Perroni was criticized

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

A few days after the expected reunion or, as they have clarified, a tribute to RBD, the band was seen in full rehearsal unleashing the euphoria of its followers, who from the moment this concert was announced a few months ago, packed the digital box office to witness the meeting that will be held as a Christmas gift this December 26, in a broadcast on-line that can be seen all over the world.

In this way, Anahí, Christian Chávez, Maite Perroni and Christopher Von Uckerman They were shown rehearsing the choreography of their popular song Behind me in which the presence of the great absent seems not to be surprised: Dulce María and Poncho Herrera, who will not be able to participate in this long-awaited meeting because each became a father recently, so they could not balance the times with their peers.

It was Anahí who shared in recent days a photo in which she and her companions with face masks appear, under which she wrote one of the group’s “war cries”: “I say R”, generating about 900 thousand “hearts” in Instagram, The same image that was taken up by Christian, who wrote on his profile “I’m ready, and you?”, generating thousands of comments.

For his part Christopher Von Uckerman also gave a taste of what fans can enjoy at the Show, Well, in your official account of Instagram shared a video where he is seen playing the drums very concentrated. Next to the brief clip, the also actor of the series Abra Cadabra wrote “Pum ta pum pun ta.”

This Tuesday a new video emerged that shows that the members they are working hard to provide its millions of fans with a concert that meets their expectations after 12 years of its dissolution. It was the account of Instagram @ chamonic3 who shared a brief clip where the four members are seen dancing with masks and masks -except Christopher- and following the baton of dancers who mark the steps of the choreography.

According to the comments to the video, several users highlight the fact that they “look rusty” in their way of dancing, being that according to the users, the members do not look at all agile and coordinated when dancing. And it is possible to see that the choreography is not closely followed by Maite, who was criticized by several users for noticing “clueless”.

“Only that Maite has to give her more enthusiasm, she’s a bit uneven, asked, lost, my opinion, nobody asked for it but I give it”the account holder wrote. “Maybe she was on her period”, “Surely Maite is not making her want because she knows that sex sells”, “Yes, Maite practice more”, “Perdidaza”, “And the others obviously are not going to move as before, the years are heavy “, “What a father, but I think the other two are going to be missing, I loved that novel”, “A little stiff to dance”, are some of the many comments generated by the video leak.

The band separated on December 21, 2008 and although during all this time a possible reunion was speculated at various times, the truth is, they never agreed on their work projectsIn addition to this, RBD fans continue to hope that producer Pedro Damián will fulfill his promise to launch on the screens the promised documentary that tells the history of the band from its formation, its passage through the soap opera that catapulted them to fame and the phenomenon they became in Latin America and other countries.

|