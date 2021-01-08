“They left me muddy”: Juan Rivera explained his meeting with Lorenzo Méndez and that it caused a conflict with “Chiquis”

- Advertisement -

The Rivera family has always stood out for the talent of its members, but also for the problems between them and now he highlighted the conflict that arose between Jenni Rivera’s daughters and her uncles Juan and Rosie, since they agreed to attend an event to which Lorenzo Méndez, ex-partner of “Chiquis”, was also invited.

The lawsuit between the famous dynasty exploded last weekend, when it was learned that Rosie and Juan would meet at an event next to Méndez, where they would seek to collect presents for children in Pico Rivera, Los Angelez, on the occasion of Three Kings Day.

Jenicka, sister of “Chiquis”, exploded against her uncles and their joint participation: “Blood is thicker than water, but not in my family.”

This comment set off alarms between his family and Lorenzo Méndez himself, who decided to cancel his collaboration without giving further explanations.

Janney Marín, real name of “Chiquis”, closed ranks with his sister and he dedicated a message to her about her strength and described her as “you are my hero, you are everything I would have wanted to be at your age”.

“I admire you. Don’t let anyone, especially toxic people who don’t know your heart, your intentions, and the circumstances as they are, question who you are. and what you’ve come to this world ”, added the singer who last year won a Latin Grammy.

Both Rosie and Juan expressed that they never knew of Lorenzo Méndez’s participation until the conflict exploded. and they regretted that the attention was diverted towards their family relationship and the cancellation of the former vocalist of La Original Banda El Limón.

“I wish we could handle all of this privately and I don’t want to get into marriage trouble. I love my niece, I don’t have any courage for Lorenzo, I don’t know what happened in the marriage and I bless you both. But the truth, It makes me sad and a little sad that he had to cancel for something we didn’t even know“, Said Rosie Rivera in an interview with Wake up America.

Juan, for his part, also defended himself and reiterated that he loves his sister Jenni Rivera’s daughters.

“I realized that Lorenzo was going to attend because of my niece’s post … we immediately dialed Sergio (promoter) and he told me that Lorenzo contacted them to tell him that he was in town and they decided to work,” he revealed in Interview with Windowing.

“Of this I can calmly say: ‘I did absolutely nothing’. I didn’t know about Lorenzo, I didn’t ask him not to go, I didn’t invite him, I didn’t know he was going to attend. There someone made a mistake and they left me a little muddy. I can decide not to work if I know someone is going to be there, but I already had the commitment and I don’t like to fail, ”he said bluntly.

He assured that he does not know the reason behind the absence of Méndez in the event and He has already tried to settle the matter with Jenicka and “Chiquis”.

“I sent a message to Jenicka and I sent her all the conversations as is and that was when she asked me for an apology, “he said.

“I know very little about marriage and divorce … I cannot go to get into situations that do not correspond to me”, he said about the sounded separation of “Chiquis” and Lorenzo Méndez.

The controversial couple has attracted attention during the last year for their separations and reconciliations, and although there is already a divorce claim filed with the US authorities, there are still rumors that they are seeking to fix their relationship and be together.

